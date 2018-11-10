Midway Crushes Spring Creek

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot completes the pass up the middle and runs it in for the touchdown. - Midway’s Carson Calcutt heads for the corner, looking to turn up field. - Midway’s Donte Blue fends off a pair of would-be Spring Creek tacklers and heads up the field for the touchdown. - Midway’s Javen Covington brings down the Spring Creek ball carrier in the backfield for a loss. - -

Senior Night 2018 will definitely be one to remember at Midway High School. Perhaps the Raiders were releasing some frustration after a grueling conference schedule? Maybe it was the emotions of Senior night in front of a packed house. Or maybe it was the team finally stringing together a perfect game. Could have been a blend of all three. Whatever it was, the visiting Spring Creek Gators were the victims of total annihilation as Midway dialed up a 75-22 shellacking of the visitors.

As one could expect, the Raiders scored early and often. In fact, the lone possession that they didn’t score on was late in the fourth quarter when it didn’t really matter.

Getting things underway, the Gators received the opening kickoff where they took over on their own 35-yard line. Seemingly aware that scoring points often was critical, Spring Creek opted for a fourth down try on their own side of the 50. The attempt was unsuccessful and Midway took over at the Gators 44-yard line.

On the second play from scrimmage, Donte Blue rumbled 34 yards on a rush for the first touchdown of the game. Blue also scored the two-point conversion and with 9:06 remaining in quarter number one, Midway led 8-0.

There were no signs of the big Midway blowout early, though, as Spring Creek hung around for a little while. The Gators entered the game with one touchdown scored in the conference – a stat they looked to improve on.

After picking up a good return on the ensuing kickoff, Spring Creek took over on their own 47-yard line. Two plays later, Javon Newsome countered the Midway score with a 51 yard touchdown score of their own. Newsome also added to his own score with the two-point conversion successful to tie things up at 8-8 with 9:52 still to go.

The Raiders came right back, though, on their ensuing drive.

After starting on their own 32-yard line, Midway quickly moved down field, aided by a 55-yard pass from Carson Calcutt to Blue. That pass set the Raiders with up first and goal and the touchdown would be scored by Calcutt on a 1-yard keeper. This time, though, Midway’s two-point conversion attempt was no good, leaving the score at 14-8 with 6:32 on the clock.

Things got a little interesting when once again the Gators answered right back. Jordan Ammons was the recipient of a short screen pass and turned it into a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the game right back up. This time, Spring Creek converted their two-point try and led for the first time all conference at 16-14 with 5:35 on the clock.

Calcutt and his Raiders, though, decided they had had enough.

Spring Creek attempted and failed an onside kick attempt the Midway made them pay for it. Calcutt connected with Cameron Barefoot on a pass up the middle who turned the play into a 38-yard touchdown pass. Another successful two-point try yielded a 22-16 score with Midway leading with 4:53 still on the clock.

The Raiders finally got defensive on the next series after receiving quite the lecture on the sideline. A defensive stand handed the ball back to Midway on their own 29-yard line and with 1:29 still on the clock in the first quarter, Calcutt kept the ball on the option-keeper and ran it in for the score from 13 yards out. On the two-point try, Calcutt connected with Barefoot again, bolstering the lead to 30-16.

On the ensuing kickoff, Midway attempted and converted an onside kick and took control back at the Spring Creek 48-yard line. As action moved to the second quarter, the Raiders found the end zone again on another Calcutt run from 6-yards out. Calcutt connected with Cal Tyndall on this two point try as Midway now led 38-16 with 11:26 left before the half.

For Spring Creek, the game quickly spiraled even more out of control. The Gators took the next possession on their own 37-yard line and only went backwards. The punt on fourth down didn’t do them any favors, only netting one yard to put the Raiders right back in business at the 28-yard line.

Blue got his name back in the score column two plays later when he ran it in from 20 yards out. Calcutt converted the two-point try as Midway’s lead continued to swell, now at 46-16 with 8:33 left on the clock in the first half.

Spring Creek took over on their on 35-yard line on the next series and would go four and out, handing the Raiders the ball back at the 38-yard line. There, Midway continued to be unstoppable as they were in the end zone again on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Calcutt to Barefoot. In broken-record fashion, Calcutt converted the two-point try on an option-keeper to now make it 54-16 with 4:58 left.

A fumble by Spring Creek would set Midway for one more score in the first half. After taking over on their own 44-yard line following the fumble recovery, who else to score on a big 56-yard run? Carson Calcutt. The senior found the end zone yet again and with the two-point conversion good, Midway took a jaw-dropping 62-16 lead at halftime to bring about the continuous clock.

With the clock on cruise control in the second half, the Raiders didn’t score at nearly the impressive rate as they did in the first half. That doesn’t mean they didn’t have some amusing moments.

On the opening kick of the second half, Drew Matthews picked up the loose ball and ran it all the way to the house untouched for the first score of the second half, much to the delight of his teammates. Midway opted for a PAT but it was no good as Midway went ahead 68-16.

The Raiders tallied one final score in the third quarter, capitalizing on a Spring Creek fumble that Cole Bedard recovered.

With 8:08 left on the running clock in the third quarter, Calcutt scored once more on a 26-yard touchdown run. Reese Register added the PAT to push the tally to 75-16.

With time running down in the game, Spring Creek got one final score on an Ammons 82-yard touchdown run against Midway’s second string to make it the final margin of 75-22.

Leading Midway statistically was Calcutt with 156 yards on nine rushes and 140 yards and two touchdowns on nine pass completions. Blue had 65 yards rushing.

With the win, Midway improves to 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the East Central Conference. They await their postseason fate as the NCHSAA Football Playoffs Brackets are expected this weekend.

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot completes the pass up the middle and runs it in for the touchdown. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MHS-Cameron-Barefoot.jpg Midway’s Cameron Barefoot completes the pass up the middle and runs it in for the touchdown. Midway’s Carson Calcutt heads for the corner, looking to turn up field. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MHS-Carson-Calcutt.jpg Midway’s Carson Calcutt heads for the corner, looking to turn up field. Midway’s Donte Blue fends off a pair of would-be Spring Creek tacklers and heads up the field for the touchdown. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MHS-Donte-Blue-1.jpg Midway’s Donte Blue fends off a pair of would-be Spring Creek tacklers and heads up the field for the touchdown. Midway’s Javen Covington brings down the Spring Creek ball carrier in the backfield for a loss. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MHS-Javon-Covington.jpg Midway’s Javen Covington brings down the Spring Creek ball carrier in the backfield for a loss.

Offensive explosion propels Raiders past Gators, 75-22

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]