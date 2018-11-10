Voyager shuts out Hobbton

In a previous game, Hobbton’s Urial Cruz works the ball against a defender. -

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team made the trip up to Southern Durham High School on Thursday evening for their third round game of the NCHSAA 1A Soccer Playoffs. Hobbton, the No. 7 seed, was facing off against the Vikings of Voyager Academy who entered the contest at the No. 2 seed. When it was all said and done, it was the Vikings that emerged victorious, shutting the Wildcats out and picking up the 3-0 win.

Unfortunately for Hobbton, the Wildcats offense just couldn’t get anything going to match the goals scored against them.

Voyager Academy tallied two first half goals en route to a 2-0 lead by the half.

The Vikings picked up one more goal in the second half while continuing to keep Hobbton out of the net as a stingy defense stepped up and did it’s job.

In the end, Voyager had done their job and claimed the third round victory. With the win, they Vikings move on to the fourth round where they will face off against the No. 14 seed, Research Triangle.

For Hobbton, their season comes to an end. While the Wildcats may not have reached their goal of of competing for a State Title, the Wildcats still had an impressive season, finishing 16-7-1 overall and Champions of the Carolina 1A Conference at 12-0.

Wildcats eliminated in third round with 3-0 loss

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]