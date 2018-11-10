No. 2 Clinton ousts No. 3 Dixon

Ceaser Meza dribbles in open space leading to his assist on Clinton’s first goal. - Jared Aguilar controls the ball with a soft touch from his shoulder. - Parker Norris takes the shot that led to his eighth goal of the playoffs and a 2-0 lead. -

It was 2A battle between top ranked teams when No. 2 Clinton squared off versus No. 3 Dixon on Thursday night in the round of the NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs. After a gritty, hard found match, the Dark Horses proved why they’re higher ranked team. Fending off another opponent at home, Clinton took down Dixon in a close game, 2-0.

This was easily one of the most exciting games and toughest opponents the Horses have faced all year.

With the stakes high and much riding on the line, the level of play was at the highest it could get. From the nonstop loud roaring of the crowd, the physicality of the players resulting in multiple yellow cards, and some of the most solid soccer played this season, this game will surely go down as one to remember.

Their patience, more offensive control, and a strong attack from Clinton was the biggest factor in the Dark Horses win. Their ball movement and placement have been extremely solid driving forces for them all year. It was shown just how solid during both their successfully scores. Both goals, one in each half, came off beautiful assists that were compliments of their before mentioned ball control.

The Horses were able to strike first thanks to a long dime down the right side from Ceaser Meza, placing it perfectly for Jared Aguilar who was able to find some room to take a shot. Took a shot he did as it bounced off and over the keeper, leading to a 1-0 lead they’d hold the entire half.

They didn’t ease up out of the break and were much more aggressive offensively in the second half. Parker Norris, who’s been red hot, found his eighth goal of the playoffs after landing the shot to put them up 2-0. Again it came due to their ability to find and hit the open man in the right spot.

While it wasn’t a long downfield pass it was an equally beautiful placement by Reid Taylor. Finding Norris in the box, he was able to beat a host of Dixon defenders, landing ultimately the game winning goal.

“I thought that this was an all around good solid match. They were ranked third for a reason and were one of the best teams we’ve played all year,” Clinton coach Brad Spell said.

“I was really happy with the way our offense played. We showed great patience when moving the ball. I thought we played even better in the second and were more offensive minded which helped us get this win,” he added.

The Horses ended the night with five shots on goal and three corner kicks. It’s also worth noting that the offense wasn’t the only form of aggressive play. It was a very physical game that resulted in 21 total fouls, 15 of them going against Clinton.

This led to yellow cards being given out and two of them also went to Clinton. Norris and Camden Thompson were the recipients.

With the third round now in the rear-view mirror, the Dark Horses find themselves in a place they’re quite familiar with: the fourth round. A place in the playoffs that’s been labeled a cursed round for the program as they’ve yet to clear this hurdle. Spell, however, is confident in their chance of success.

“This is the year to do it, we’ve been here four times and the girls have been there five. Someone’s got to do it and open up the gate to beat the curse, I’ve got confidence in my guys,” Spell said.

Spell is definitely right about this being the year to find success faced with a golden opportunity. This coming largely to East Duplin’s upset of Southwest Onslow in the third round, making themselves Clinton’s next adversary. This will mark their third encounter with the black and gold in which Clinton won both previous meetings, 4-1 and 3-0.

Now the Horses will play at home for the fourth straight playoff game. They’ll attempt to take down the Panthers for the third time this season in what is easily the biggest game of the year to this point.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. this evening

Ceaser Meza dribbles in open space leading to his assist on Clinton’s first goal. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Ceaser-Meza.jpg Ceaser Meza dribbles in open space leading to his assist on Clinton’s first goal. Jared Aguilar controls the ball with a soft touch from his shoulder. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Jared-Aguilar.jpg Jared Aguilar controls the ball with a soft touch from his shoulder. Parker Norris takes the shot that led to his eighth goal of the playoffs and a 2-0 lead. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Parker-Norris-1.jpg Parker Norris takes the shot that led to his eighth goal of the playoffs and a 2-0 lead.

Dark Horses reach fourth round, to host East Duplin

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

