Final Conference Standings

Entering Friday night’s games, there was chaos amongst the top four teams of the East Central Conference as Clinton, Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin, and James Kenan all sported 4-1 records. Clinton lost to East Duplin, who lost to James Kenan, who lost to Wallace-Rose Hill, who lost to Clinton. Thankfully, the water would become a little less muddy as James Kenan and Clinton were set to battle one another, as well as Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin.

The lower half of the conference wasn’t exactly settled, either, as a pair of winless teams were set to decide who was going to finish last at 0-6, and who was going to settle at the six spot at 1-5. Goldsboro was the only team who had locked up their fifth place finish as they have completed conference play with wins over both Midway and Spring Creek and losses to all of the Top Four.

At the conclusion of play, barring any tie-breakers by the powers that be in the conference, this how the East Central Conference wrapped up Friday night.

1. Clinton (7-2 overall, 5-1 ECC)

2. Wallace-Rose Hill (7-3 overall, 5-1 ECC)

3. James Kenan (5-4 overall, 4-2 ECC)

4. East Duplin (7-3 Overall, 4-2 ECC)

5. Goldsboro (5-5 overall, 2-4 ECC)

6. Midway (4-7 overall, 1-5 ECC)

7. Spring Creek (1-10 overall, 0-6 ECC)

Now, attention shifts to the unveiling of the NCHSAA Football Playoffs Brackets. All Top Four teams are expected to receive berths into the postseason with Goldsboro also likely getting in. Midway and Spring Creek, however, may not be as lucky and could have potentially played their final games of 2018.

Over on the 1A side of play, the Carolina 1A Conference also runs through Sampson County. That conference locked up play last week and, with exception of North Duplin who was hosting Southside, was off Friday night and already awaiting the release of the brackets. Here’s how that conference finished.

1. Princeton (9-0 overall, 5-0 Carolina 1A)

2. Rosewood (7-2 overall, 4-1 Carolina 1A)

3. Lakewood (7-2 overall, 2-3 Carolina 1A)

4. Hobbton (5-6 overall, 2-3 Carolina 1A)

5. North Duplin (4-5 overall, 1-4 Carolina 1A)

6. Union (2-7 overall, 0-5 Carolina 1A)

Princeton, Rosewood, and Lakewood should all have locked up berths into the postseason. For Hobbton and North Duplin, things may be a little closer but still should find themselves on the bubble. For Union, they have possibly played their final game of the 2018 season.

Be sure to check in to the Sampson Independent on Tuesday and Wednesday for a full rundown of the Clinton vs James Kenan matchup as well as Harrells at Village Christian. By Wednesday, we’ll have a full lookahead to the first round of the State Playoffs set for Friday night, Nov. 16.

East Central, Carolina 1A Conference conclude regular season play

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

