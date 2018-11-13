Crusaders fall in semifinal

File Photo | Sampson Independent In their game against Northside Christian, Mar’Chris Jackson turns the corner as the defender pursues. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In their game against Northside Christian, Shahmeek Darby is brought down from behind by a host of defenders. -

The Harrells Crusaders 2018 football season came to a close on Friday night as the Crusaders fell in the semifinals of the NCISAA Football Playoffs against Village Christian. Though a hard-fought game by Harrells, the Knights came out with the win in impressive fashion at 49-14.

With the stakes high, Harrells knew the challenge before them would be great. VCA entered the contest at 9-1 – their lone loss by forfeit – and had already claimed one victory over the Crusaders earlier in the season, 43-6.

This meeting unfolded in similar showing.

Village Christian took first possession of the game and scored the touchdown on an Asa Barnes run from 6-yards out to make it 7-0 early.

The Knights made it 14-0 when Orlando Flowers busted open a run for 31 yards to extend their lead.

14-0 was the score after the first quarter and picking back up in the second, Shahmeek Darby scored from 1-yard out to trim into the deficit. Will DeAndrade converted the PAT as the Crusaders made things interesting at 14-7.

That would be as close as things got, though, as the Knights exploded for a blowout victory.

First, still in the second quarter. Chris McKay answered the Crusaders touchdown as the Knights moved down field and set themselves up for the score. McKay ran it in from two yards out and Cody Groover converted the PAT to make it 21-7.

Right before the half, VCA quarterback Timothy Grate connected with Ty Stanley on a 15-yard touchdown pass to push the margin higher. After another Groover PAT, the Knights led 28-7 at the half time break.

Things continued to spiral out of control for the Crusaders in the third quarter where Village Christian added three more scores.

The first score came on another passing touchdown from Grate to McKay on a 66-yard bomb. With the PAT from Groover, the lead stood at 35-7.

Grate had his hand in another score when he completed another pass to Dante Brown, this time on a 20-yard score. Another Groover PAT made it 42-7.

With one more score, the 42-point mercy rule was in effect as Isaiah Henderson ran one more score in from 10-yards out to make it 48-7. Needing the PAT to enforce the mercy rule, Groover connected to make it 49-7.

Mar’Chris Jackson added on final touchdown for Harrells in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run. After the PAT, the Crusaders trailed 49-14, where the final score would fall.

Leading the stats column for Harrells was Darby, who had 113 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Jack Laslo had 60 yards on 13 carries and Jackson had 20 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

With the loss, Harrells finishes the season 5-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

For Village Christian, they improve to 10-1 on the season and will host the Asheville School this Friday in the NCISAA Division III Football Championship.

In their game against Northside Christian, Mar'Chris Jackson turns the corner as the defender pursues. In their game against Northside Christian, Shahmeek Darby is brought down from behind by a host of defenders.

Village Christian tops Harrells, advances to Div. III title game

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

