Horses clinch share of ECC

The Clinton Dark Horses football team, under first-year head coach Cory Johnson and staff, clinched a share of the East Central Conference Friday. In an all-around outstanding display of football, the Dark Horses devastated James Kenan 50-26 on Senior Night.

“Who dat said they gonna beat dem Horses?” The chant echoed loudly across Dark Horse Stadium after putting the cap on the regular season, a conference title obtained. From the opening minutes the Horses held control over every portion of the game. While their offense marched seamlessly unstoppable up and down the field, the defense stole the show.

Tasked with shutting down a high-powered offense that put up 44 points against an East Duplin defense that held Clinton to only six, on top of facing the best quarterback they’ve seen all year in John Thomas Avent, their defense was exceptional. The Dark Horse D finished the night with two defensive touchdowns coming off interception returns and a safety forced by intentional grounding in the Tigers’ end zone.

They earned that safety thanks to the constant pressure put on Avent all night. He was hardly allowed a clean pass without being pinned to the dirt. Clinton also continued their trend this season of completely stunting teams’ running games, the the Tigers being the latest victim.

The secondary is also worth highlighting. As their defensive backs occasionally struggled has been the only wrinkle in a season of near flawless defense. Their coverage was possibly the best it’s been all year with only one blown play that led to a Tigers touchdown. Aside from that, the coverage was spot on and they contested almost every pass, something Johnson was quite pleased with.

“First off I have to give credit to James Kenan. They are a great football team and I’ve know coach Ken Avent for years and him and his staff do a wonderful job,” Johnson said. “This was a really good win and I thought our defense played excellent. I know people have been saying our DBs can’t cover lately, but tonight they were wonderful. Minus the one play that turned into a touchdown, other than that, we didn’t have a single blown coverage.”

“We also did a great job putting pressure on their quarterback, which is impressive in itself seeing as he’s one of the best quarterbacks we faced all year,” Johnson continued. “For that I’ve got to give props to my defensive coordinator, Dennis McFatten. He called some great packages that really helped us keep James Kenan’s offense in check.”

It wasn’t only the defense that put on a show, though. The Dark Horses offense also added their flare to this dominant win. Just as has been the case all season, Clinton’s ability to run the football has gone near unmatched and it was no different against the Tigers. The effort from Knowlydge Evans, Jalen Smith, and J’daques Wallace, to name a few, led to a ground attack that scored four touchdowns.

Tack on a touchdown through the air from Evans to Javion McLellan and the Horses offense ran up and down the field at will. Johnson gave credit to his offensive coordinator, Matt Gardy.

“I just can’t give my coaching staff enough credit. My offensive coordinator called an amazing game and we were able to move the ball really well,” Johnson said. “Our special teams coach as well, Hashan Tyson — everybody just did a great job.”

Special teams definitely played their part, pinning the Tigers behind the 20 multiple times on kickoff. Not to mention that “Golden Toe Reid” Taylor was perfect on field goal attempts.

With James Kenan defeated, the Horses finish the regular season 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference, standing atop the East Central Conference with five-time and defending state champions, Wallace-Rose Hill.

“Overall we did some good things tonight, everyone has continued to get 1 percent better and it feels good to be champs in the ECC,” Johnson remarked. “While I’d like to live in the moment, we didn’t come this far just to win the ECC.”

“Now is the time to refocus up and get prepared for the playoffs with the same passion we had against Wallace, against James Kenan and every other week,” the coach added. “We’ve got to be laser sharp, stay hungry, remain humble and never let our guard down. When you do that’s when the unexpected can happen and you could slip up.”

“With all that taken into account there’s only one thing left to say, ‘How about them Horses,’” Johnson concluded.

With the playoff brackets out, the Dark Horses clinch the No. 5 seed and get homefield advantage for round one. Taking to the gridiron next Friday, they’ll need to repeat this performance as they go head-to-head in a rematch against James Kenan. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

