CHS soccer makes history

Clinton’s Conner King steps into a kick near the East Duplin goal. - Clinton’s Parker Norris gets off a pass with a defender at his back. -

The Clinton men’s soccer team made history Saturday night at home against East Duplin. For the first time in school history, the dreaded fourth round curse has been lifted as the Dark Horses beat the Panthers 2-0 to advance to the NCHSAA 2A Soccer East Regional Finals.

Playing in front of arguably the most packed and energized crowd of the year, the Horses not only overcame the curse but they also did something equally impressive: toppled East Duplin for the third time this season. The victory over the Panthers came despite the visiting team playing some of their best soccer after upsetting Southwest Onslow in the previous round. Though the score was only 2-0, it was a one-sided affair favoring Clinton offensively, especially in the second half.

“I first want to give a shout-out to the awesome support we had from Dark Horse Nation,” head coach Brad Spell said. “They really stayed behind our guys and never stopped cheering us on and I thank them for that.”

“As far as the game goes, I thought we did what we had to do. We moved the ball well and took some good shots — we just couldn’t find the goal early on,” he added. “East Duplin came out hungry that first half, but we weathered the storm and answered in the second half.”

The Horses aggressively attacked the net and finished the night with 12 shots on goal. They were unable to find that early goal thanks to some solid goal protection from the East Duplin defense. Taking until the second half, they finally scored the first goal of the night, assisted on a beautifully-struck ball from Reid Taylor.

Taylor placed one of the best kicks into the box seen all year and Parker Norris took care of the rest. As if scripted, the ball hovered right above Norris as he headed it with his back to the net, going in before the Panthers goalkeeper could even react to give Clinton the first lead.

Goal number two was also spectacular and came from the young freshman Will Harris. After a pass from Norris, near the box, Harris took the ball close to the net. He jumped over the goal keeper, who missed the ball, and beat his man with a chip shot. With a 2-0 lead and only two shots on goal allowed to East Duplin, the curse lifted as time ticked away.

“I told my guys at halftime that someone has to break the curse and we were the team to do it,” Spell said. “It was our ninth time making it here, but the door has finally been opened and we’re on to the fifth round.”

It was another gritty game that resulted in a total of 31 fouls, 19 of which went against Clinton, but they earned their Regional Finals spot. Add in their six corner kicks and a yellow card for Taylor and this game can be sent to the history books.

With only one game separating them from an appearance in the state championship, they’ll have a massive encounter awaiting them Tuesday. After having victory snatched from them in the final moments last season, the No. 2-seed Dark Horses will get their shot at revenge as they travel yet again to top-seed First Flight for the rematch a year in the making. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Clinton’s Conner King steps into a kick near the East Duplin goal. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Conner-King.jpg Clinton’s Conner King steps into a kick near the East Duplin goal. Clinton’s Parker Norris gets off a pass with a defender at his back. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Parker-Norris-2.jpg Clinton’s Parker Norris gets off a pass with a defender at his back.

Horses head to First Flight again for regional final

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]