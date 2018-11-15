Leopards eye improvement in 2018

- File Photo | Sampson Independent File Photo | Sampson Independent In a game from last season, Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey brings the ball up the court. -

Football season is beginning to wind down, but area schools are still participating as the action shifts to postseason play. Still, though, with football coming to a close, attention is starting to turn toward basketball, which is right around the corner. In fact, several teams were already in action during scrimmage play this past weekend at the 10th Annual Lady Dark Horse Jamboree and others will be in action this weekend as well.

For the Lady Leopards of Lakewood, they are eager to have another bite at the apple in 2018.

Led by head coach Vonnie McNeil, Lakewood will head into the 2018 season with nine returning players from last year’s squad. That team went 11-14 overall for the year, but had a positive outing within the Carolina 1-A conference with an 8-4 record.

During Saturday’s jamboree at Clinton High School, the Lady Leopards participated in scrimmages against South Johnston, Topsail, and Cape Fear Academy. While it’s definitely early, Lakewood displayed what looks to be a better potential than the 11-14 team of last season.

Fastbreaks, full court pressure, and the three ball were all some highlights from Saturday’s scrimmages.

Taking a peak at what looks to be an unfinished Lady Leopards schedule shows a rematch against rival James Kenan, whom Lakewood lost to twice last year during non-conference play. Those are two big games that will be played Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.

Falling to Neuse Charter in the Carolina 1-A Conference Championship game last season, Lakewood will try to exact revenge on this conference foe a little later in the season on Jan. 15 and Feb. 8.

Lakewood will also face off against in county opponents Midway, Clinton and Union (whom they face twice in conference). The Lady Leopards fell to both the Lady Dark Horses and the Lady Raiders twice last year, but they did defeat the Lady Spartans in their two matchups.

Key returners to this years team include Kiarye Bailey who averaged 17 points per game last season. Sallena Oates and India Dixon each averaged over seven points per game last season and also look to be critical pieces to the puzzle this season.

A couple of areas of concern where the Lady Leopards have some ground to make up is in rebounding. Last year, Tamia Rich led Lakewood in that department with a team high 139, which is more than double Oates’ 65 and Bailey’s 62. Same goes for blocking where Rich led with a staggering 66 compared to second-best Oates with 16. The question that remains there is who is going to fill Rich’s shoes?

The official schedule is unfinished but it looks like Lakewood is set to get their season underway on Nov. 27 when they host Midway.

Lakewood’s season begins Nov. 27 against Midway

