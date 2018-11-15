Team Barcelona named 8U champs

Team Barcelona finished 7-0-1 during the regular season, earning the Clinton Rec Department 8U Soccer Regular Season Championship. Head coach of Team Barcelona, Robbie Montgomery, exclaimed how proud he is of the team, saying “I am proud of these kids - they not only improved their skills on the field, but they learned how to play together and compete as a team. It was great watching them grow this season.” Pictured, from left, front row — Tripp Gillespie, Henley Moore, Gabriel Bowker, Drew Montgomery and Isia Rodriguez-Castro; middle row — Miguel Alejandro, Jase Woodard, David Argueta and Linda Morrisey; and back row — coaches Robbie Montgomery and Ellery Bowker. Not pictured is Maleaha McPhail. -

Team Barcelona finished 7-0-1 during the regular season, earning the Clinton Rec Department 8U Soccer Regular Season Championship. Head coach of Team Barcelona, Robbie Montgomery, exclaimed how proud he is of the team, saying “I am proud of these kids – they not only improved their skills on the field, but they learned how to play together and compete as a team. It was great watching them grow this season.” Pictured, from left, front row — Tripp Gillespie, Henley Moore, Gabriel Bowker, Drew Montgomery and Isia Rodriguez-Castro; middle row — Miguel Alejandro, Jase Woodard, David Argueta and Linda Morrisey; and back row — coaches Robbie Montgomery and Ellery Bowker. Not pictured is Maleaha McPhail.