CHS claims East Regional title

For the second time in as many years, a team from Clinton High School will be contending for a State Championship on Saturday as the Dark Horses soccer team has advanced to the NCHSAA 2A Soccer State Championship. In a thrilling battle that went absolutely down to the last shot, Clinton bested the home-standing First Flight Nighthawks in penalty kicks, 6-5.

This showdown certainly lived up to the hype.

No. 1 First Flight vs No. 2 Clinton — a rematch from last year’s third round game that saw First Flight take down Clinton in overtime, 3-1. And, with a state championship berth on the line, the Dark Horses certainly knew a lot was riding on Tuesday night’s matchup and that the game was going to be tense.

Tense it was as neither team scored a goal in regulation. That fact echoed into overtime, which took two 10-minute sessions and two five-minute sessions that still went scoreless.

With defense the name of the game and the score still tied at 0-0, the decision was made that penalty kicks would be the determining factor.

Though far from scoreless as had been all game, it was another intense war in PKs. The teams traded blows before Clinton emerged victorious at 6-5 when Reid Walters blocked a kick that would have kept the PK battle going.

With the win, the Dark Horses improve to 25-1 on the season. That win gives Clinton head coach Brad Spell win No. 300 and what a special one it is as for the first time in their history, the Dark Horse soccer team has landed in the NCHSAA State Championship game. The Clinton Lady Dark Horses women’s basketball team won the state championship for 2016-17.

That men’s soccer game is set for 11 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 17, at Dail Soccer Complex at NC State in Raleigh at 11 am. Clinton’s opponent had yet to be determined as the Western Region final was scheduled for Wednesday night in a game that featured No. 3 seed Salisbury hosting No. 4 seed and defending state champs, Newton-Conover, who bested First Flight 1-0 to win last year’s title.

Per the Clinton Athletic Department, tickets for Saturday’s game will not be sold at the school. Advanced tickets can be purchased online at the NCHSAA official website at www.nchsaa.org/sports/soccer. There will be an option to buy tickets there. Ticket cost is $10.

See Friday’s edition for a full rundown from Clinton’s historic win at First Flight, as well as coaches and players reactions, and a preview to Saturday’s State Championship game.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

