Historic Horses eye one more

The Clinton sports history book continues to be added to by the Dark Horses men’s soccer team. After breaking the dreaded fourth round curse, Clinton took things to a whole new level after achieving an even bigger feat on Tuesday, besting First Flight in their own house for a trip to the state championship.

What a game it was as the Dark Horses took it all the way down to the wire and won in an extremely close shootout, 6-5. It was a tall order to say the least as the Nighthawks of First Flight were in familiar territory, having made it to the State Championship four out of the five past years, on top of stealing victory from the Horses in the final moments last season, ending their playoff run.

It was an equally hard game as last year with Clinton’s defense having the biggest and best performance of the season.

Offensively, First Flight was definitely the more aggressive team, taking nine shots on goal compared to only four by the Horses. They also took eight corner kicks to five by Clinton. Despite that, however, the black and gold denied the Nighthawks a goal, doing so until end of regulation, over two 10-minute halves and a pair of 5:00 sudden deaths to push the game into the shootout, where they secured victory.

With a monumental season steadily growing, long time Dark Horses head coach Brad Spell says it was the fans that deserve the real credit.

“I tell you what, I’m just excited for the whole Clinton community. I’m just so pleased with our fans and how they’ve continued to support and pump us up during this journey,” Spell said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they all have done. We wouldn’t have been able to make it this far without them.”

Spell also went on to express his joy about the pleasure of coaching this outstanding group of players. Along with what it’s like to put your metal to the test against a team of First Flight’s caliber.

“These guys have truly earned this great opportunity. They’ve worked hard all year long and have kept the faith,” Spell continued. “They’ve continued to believe in one another and it’s been a pleasure to be a part this.”

“These boys have been an extremely tight group to coach and I’m truly blessed to have been the one to coach them,” he added.

“As far as facing First Flight again, it’s always exciting. They are an extremely tough team to beat and have won multiple state championships. It’s good to go against them because it’ll always be a test to see what you’re made of,” he remarked.

The game was tough and possibly the toughest test the Horses have had thus far. Aside from going down the final moments again against the Nighthawks it was a physical gritty match as well. Keeping with the tread of the past couple of games, there were fouls in abundance. This go around there were 26 in total with 16 going against the black and gold.

With the Horses being able to avoid receiving any yellow cards, they put the cap on First Flight’s year and earn some sweet vengeance to boot. The state championship now in their sights, Spell and the roaring Horses are on the last historical hurdle to finish their dream season.

“We are excited for this chance to play for the state championship and can’t wait. We’ve got one more game to go and now we have got to finish,” Spell said.

They will have their opportunity to finish this upcoming Saturday when they travel to the home of the N.C. State Wolfpack. There awaiting them will be Newton-Conover, the defending 2A State Champion who also had to rely on PKs to overcome their opponent. With both teams likely moving up in the rankings, this game should feature the 2A battle of No. 1 in the state Clinton (25-1) versus No. 3 Newton-Conover (23-3-1).

“Again, I just have to tell the fans that we are real thankful for all the support they’ve given us. They are a huge part of our success, (and) I hope they’ll come out and continue to give us that support as we play for the state championship,” Spell concluded.

Game time at N.C. State from Dail Soccer Complex will start at 11:05 a.m., with gates opening at 9:30 a.m. Fans can find tickets for the championship at www.nchsaa.org/sports/soccer. Admission is $10.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

