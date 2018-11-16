Gridiron Preview: Playoffs Round 1

Ahhh, postseason play. It’s an exciting time across not only in Sampson County, but across the state of North Carolina as the NCHSAA State Football Playoffs get underway. For our area, three schools from across the county made it into postseason play with Clinton and Lakewood earning first round home games and Hobbton traveling toward the coast. Can Sampson County go 3-0 this week? Let’s dive on in and take a look at the matchups.

Hobbton at East Carteret

The Wildcats are settling in for a little bit of drive as they head east toward beautiful Beaufort to take on East Carteret. Hobbton drew the No. 11 seed while their opponent is the No. 6 seed. The Mariners enter the contest at 7-4 overall and finished in fifth place in the Coastal 1A/2A split conference at 4-3. The Wildcats enter postseason play carrying a 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the Carolina 1A Conference for a fourth place finish. Though earning a higher seed and home field advantage for this one, it would be in East Carteret’s best interest to not look past Hobbton. The Wildcats have gained a head of steam down the stretch and even though they lost to Midway to close out regular season play, they certainly battled and kept it closer than I would’ve thought, especially had that game been played earlier in the season. There isn’t enough credit to give to Joe Salas for what he’s done for Hobbton in just his first season. He’s taken a team that was winless through two seasons and guided them to a 5-win playoff worthy season. Furthermore, the Wildcats are certainly capable of spoiling the night for the Mariners and notching a playoff win. The winner of this game will meet No. 3 seed Holmes High School out of Edenton in the second round as they earned a first round bye.

Per the schedule, game time at East Carteret is set for 7:30 p.m.

Clinton vs James Kenan

Deja vu anyone? Here we are again: James Kenan is coming to Clinton Friday night for the second straight week and once again there’s a lot at stake. Last week, the Dark Horses pounced the Tigers 50-26 as Clinton got defensive in picking up two scores by the defense along with a safety. Take those three stats away, and this is a much closer game. Suffice it to say, it would be wise for the Dark Horses to tread lightly here. James Kenan has certainly had an up and down season. Two big losses to Wallace-Rose Hill, whom Clinton defeated, but a victory over East Duplin, who Clinton lost too. Arguably, the Tigers are capable of upsetting the Dark Horses but the question is will they? Clinton’s approach needs to be what it has been all season: getting 1% better from last week, as is frequently stated by coach Cory Johnson. Last week is history. This is a new week and a fresh game. The Tigers will be yearning for revenge so it’s Clinton’s job to slam the door shut. A quick look at the season breakdown, the Dark Horses come in with No. 5 overall seed. They finished the season 7-2 overall and were Co-Champions of the East Central Conference at 5-1. James Kenan enters as the No. 12 seed at 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

Game time at Clinton is set for 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood vs South Stanly

Rounding out this weeks review is Lakewood vs South Stanly and this one could get quite interesting. Lakewood had a great start to the season but had a couple slip ups in conference play. Going 7-2 overall and a third-place 3-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference, the Leopards grabbed the No. 8 overall seed to earn themselves a first-round home game. Their opponent is one that is flirting with western-region territory, the Rowdy Rebel Bulls of Stanly County. They enter the contest with the No. 9 seed with a record of 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference, where they finished third. This really has the makings to be an entertaining game that could go either way. Taking a quick peek at each teams stats, both teams are averaging a little better than 31 points per game and both only allow around 17 points per game. In the rushing game, the Leopards out-average the Rebel Bulls 297.2 to 263.5 yards per game. In the passing game, South Stanly averages more yards but it is clear that both teams favor the running the ball. That could play into Lakewood’s advantage.

With a trip to No. 1 seed Tarboro on the line, game time from Lakewood is set for 7:30 p.m.

Clinton, Lakewood play host; Hobbton hits the road

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

