Bass signs with Campbell

Hobbton track star Lakelyn Bass signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Campbell University after graduation from Hobbton. Surrounded by faculty and staff, friends, and other, Bass signed her letter to officially become a member of the Fighting Camels.

In last year’s track and field events, Bass set a school record in the pole vault while also matching a state record when she won that event in May in the NCHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

Bass was extremely grateful in her comments following the signing.

“First I’d like to thank God for giving me this amazing opportunity and allowing me to do what I can,” Bass commented. “I would also like to thank my wonderful mother for pushing me to always do my best and for always being there to support me and for loving me.”

“Thank you to Jeff Klaves for being my brother and mentor and always being there for me even when we butt heads and thank you for introducing me to the sport that I never thought I would love so much.”

“Thank you coach Robertson for continuing to lead our program in the direction of excellence it has been known for. Coach Jose, thank you for pushing me to new limits and never letting me settle,” she said, continuing to express her gratitude.

“Ms. Daughtry, thank you so much for all the support that you have given to me and I appreciate you so much. And finally, to my family, friends, and teammates thank you for always being there for me and supporting me throughout my journey,” Bass concluded.

With her destination to Campbell confirmed, Bass becomes the first female student-athlete in Hobbton history to accept a scholarship to a Division 1 School.

Hobbton standout makes history as first female Div. I signee

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

