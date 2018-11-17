STATE CHAMPS!!!

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Jared Stephenson works defensively against the Newton-Conover attacker who looks to move the ball deep in the Clinton zone. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Peter Darden works to take control of the ball out in front of the Newton-Conover goalkeeper. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Parker Norris battles a Newton-Conover defender, seeking to move the ball closer toward the goal. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Parker Norris celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal during Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover. - -

Members of the Clinton Dark Horses Soccer team saw their life-long goal of capturing a State Championship come to fruition on Saturday afternoon as the Dark Horses, led by senior workhorse Parker Norris, rallied past the defending champions Newton-Conover 2-1, to claim their first ever Soccer State Championship in school history. Norris was named Most Valuable Player.

The road to the championship certainly wasn’t an easy one for Clinton and that sentiment echoed true on Saturday.

In the first half, the Dark Horses clearly outworked and out-hustled the Red Devils. The stat sheet showed that each team had seven shots in the first half, but Clinton’s opportunities far outnumbered those of Newton-Conover.

Impressively, though, the Red Devils thwarted every opportunity the Dark Horses had – and likewise the other way around – as both teams battled to a scoreless tie at the half.

Newton-Conover took on a new look to start the second half as immediately they went on the offensive, instantly attacking the Clinton goal, seeking the games first score.

Clinton goalkeeper Reid Walters, however, stood tall just as he had all game as he and his Dark Horses defense shut down the quick threat.

Clinton looked to be gifted a golden opportunity when a hard foul was called against the Red Devils out front of their own goal, resulting in a free kick. A defensive wall formed by Newton-Conover blocked the kick and the ball deflected right to Red Devils player, Jason Agreda. Agreda took the loose ball and went the distance for a one-on-one with Walters. Walters went left, Agreda went right and the ball found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead for Newton Conover with 37:33 left in the game.

The Dark Horses were suddenly faced with something they hadn’t been faced with in quite a long time: a deficit. Even though it was just a 1-0 score, with the pace of the game that deficit seemed mighty tough. How would they respond?

The answer: Parker Norris.

Norris had been a force all tournament long. Heck, all year long for that matter. And the senior striker was going to make sure Clinton’s season didn’t end in disappointment.

Following the goal, Clinton had a couple of soft shots on goal that the Red Devils easily turned away. But nothing prepared them for the crash on the goal that would come with 23:03 left as Norris took an assist from Peter Darden and found the back of the net to tie the game.

Then, with 14:51 remaining, Norris took a corner kick from Reid Taylor that rolled through traffic and sent it into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead.

Now out front and time ticking away, all that was left was for the Dark Horses was to play keep-away and melt the clock.

Though it came with a couple of dicy moments, Clinton was able to do just that as they hung on for the 2-1 win as the enormous Dark Horse Faithful counted down the final seconds of the win.

For a complete run down of Clinton's 2-1 NCHSAA State Championship win, as well as comments from Coach Brad Spell, MVP Parker Norris, and others, be sure to see Tuesday's edition as well as check back online at www.clintonnc.com

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

