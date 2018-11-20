South Stanly ousts Lakewood

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Derrick Mitchell shoves South Stanly QB Jaquez Cooke out of bounds in the first half of Friday night’s playoff loss to the Rowdy Rebel Bulls. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith searches desperately for some running room during the first half of Friday night’s playoff loss to the Rowdy Rebel Bulls. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Trent Tanner pursues shifty South Stanly QB Jaquez Cooke, who scrambles out of the pocket, during the first half of Friday night’s playoff loss to the Rowdy Rebel Bulls. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker rushes up the middle during Friday night’s playoff loss to the Rowdy Rebel Bulls. - -

Postseason play is upon us and with that the Lakewood Leopards were granted a first round home game on Friday night as they hosted South Stanly in the opening game of the NCHSAA State 1AA Football Playoffs. On perhaps one of the most frigid nights of the season, the No. 9 Rowdy Rebel Bulls proved that they were going to be a tough test for the No. 8 Leopards as the visitors came away with a hard-fought 14-10 victory to eliminate Lakewood.

Right from the start, the Leopards were made aware that this the Rowdy Rebel Bulls were going to be force to contend with. The opening kick saw South Stanly get a great return to the Lakewood 41-yard line. On the very first play from scrimmage, the Rebel Bulls converted on a long 38-yard pass down to the Leopards 3-yard line.

A couple plays later, South Stanly was on the board with a short run up the middle. After the successful 2-point conversion, the visiting Rebel Bulls were up 8-0 with 10:03 on the clock.

That would be the only score of the first half as the game shifted to a defensive battle. That fact was true especially so for South Stanly as the Lakewood offense sputtered at best and couldn’t get anything going. The Leopards were held to several short drives in the half, many of which were three and outs. They also had a lost fumble on one series.

But, the Leopards defense also went into lockdown mode.

Although the Rebel Bulls were able to string together drives, the Leopards came up with timely stops and, including a critical red zone stop in the second quarter, as well as a pair of turnovers to keep the scoreboard at 8-0 at the halftime break.

To start the second half, the Leopards were to receive the opening kick. But, a successful onside kick by South Stanly changed all that as the Rebel Bulls took over on the their own 42-yard line.

Slowly churning down the field, South Stanly quarterback Jaquez Cooke threw a 20-yard pass that was caught in the end zone for their second touchdown of the game. The two point conversion was unsuccessful.

With a 14-0 hill to climb, Lakewood faced a third down on their next drive, desperately needing a conversion. The Leopards did just that as they picked up the first down. Then, combination of penalties on South Stanly and making plays they weren’t before, the Leopards had finally got inside the ten yard line, courtesy of a fourth and ten conversion when Leopards quarterback Hayden Carter found Derrick Mitchell for the first down. With the ball at the 1-yard line, Carter handed it off to Jahdon Smith for Lakewood’s first and only touchdown of the game. The conversion was successful and Lakewood was back in contention at 14-8 still in the third quarter.

Momentum had swung back to Lakewood and that continued on the next drive. Just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Rebel Bull’s were once again in Lakewood territory. Great defensive plays by Lakewood had a crucial fourth offered up for South Stanly to begin the fourth.

South Stanly couldn’t get the fourth down conversion and turned it over on downs. The ball back in the hands of Carter and the offense, Lakewood was right back at just being unable to get anything to go right, having to send the punt unit back on the field.

Cooke and South Stanly took back over but false starts and a delay of game thwarted their drive. On a long fourth down, the South Stanly punter was backed up into his own end zone. This proved disastrous for the Rebel Bulls as the punter couldn’t secure the punt and it sailed through the back of the end zone for a safety.

Lakewood had cut it to 14-10 with just over 8:00 to play. Safely securing the free kick, Lakewood’s offense had some bright spots on the drive, but once again sputtered when Carter’s pass went incomplete. All South Stanly had to do was run clock, and they did just that. Finishing out the game with run plays, the Rebel Bulls took two knees to finish off the 14-10 win.

After the game, an emotional Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan took responsibility for the loss.

“We weren’t prepared on offense. That falls on me,” was Sloan’s immediate reaction after the 14-10 loss. “I thought we were better, but the turnovers and penalties killed us. We have talked about those all year, but we couldn’t overcome them tonight. A clear first down on fourth down was called back due to a penalty, if we cut out the penalties, that’s the ballgame right there,” Sloan concluded.

With the loss, the Leopards finish at 7-3 overall.

With the win, South Stanly improves to 8-4 overall and advances to the second round where they will meet up with No. 1 seed Tarboro.

Leopards eliminated in 14-10 heartbreaker

Justin Lucas Sports Writer

