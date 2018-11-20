Wildcats ousted in first round

Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Greyson Rogers hands the ball off to DaCorris Morrison during Friday night’s loss at East Carteret. - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Jacob Lee drags down the East Carteret ball carrier during Friday night’s loss at East Carteret. -

Postseason play 2018 involved the Hobbton Wildcats this time around. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it wasn’t too kind for them. In their first post season appearance in three years, Hobbton’s season came to an end on Friday night in a tough loss at East Carteret in the first round of the NCHSAA State 1A Football Playoffs. The final score was 44-13.

East Carteret got on the scoreboard first with 8:11 left in the first quarter after scoring the touchdown. The point after failed on a bad snap, leaving Mariners with an early 6-0 lead.

Hobbton then took over for their first possession of the game but the Wildcats were unable to generate much offense. They turned the ball over but got another chance when Daniel Britt snagged a Drew Doyle pass at the Wildcat 40-yard line. That attempt later died, though, when the Wildcats were unable to convert a fourth down at the Mariner 10-yard line on an incomplete pass.

The first quarter ended with the score 6-0, Mariners.

East Carteret then scored on a touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter and converted the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. The next Hobbton possession ended on another incomplete pass when the ball was tipped and went over the receiver’s head.

With 8:19 left in the half, East Carteret struck again. With the extra point run, they had a 22-0 lead as the Mariners looked to be on the verge of pulling away. That fact rung true when the home team got another score with just 28 seconds left in the half to take a commanding 28-0 lead into the break.

On the first Wildcat possession after the half, Greyson Rogers lost an interception to turn the ball over. The Mariners took advantage when they scored once more with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Another two-point conversion was successful for a 36-0 game.

On the first play of the final quarter, Rogers got through the defense to finally get Hobbton up on the board, scoring on a 6-yard run. Jovanna Zapata’s kick on the PAT was tipped and hit the crossbar, leaving the score at 36-6.

With some of the younger players in on East Carteret’s ensuing drive, the Mariners gave up yardage and the ball. A case of the fumbles ensued as both teams fumbled the ball away. With 4:55 left, the Mariners would get their final points to go up 44-6.

With 2:50 left, DaCorris Morrison finally got some running room, scoring on a 30-yard scamper for a 44-12 game. Zapata’s PAT was good for the final score of 44-13.

“I’m just real proud of this crowd and the progress they’ve made all season,” commented Hobbton defensive coach Steve Mallard. “It was a tough night tonight. They played all the way through and showed guts and that’s what they’ve shown all year. I told them earlier that this was the benchmark year to change it and it’s happened.”

“I’m really proud of the seniors tonight. They’ve really changed things at Hobbton,” said Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “The best team doesn’t win; the team that plays the best wins and they played better than us tonight.”

On the season, Salas said, “I’m super proud of the seniors. The first group has to step out on faith and they did it. It’s going to be a heck of a story to tell in the future.”

The Wildcats had the best season in several years, finishing 5-8 overall and 2-4 in the Carolina 1A conference.

For East Carteret, they have quite a drive to make this week when they travel to take on No. 3 seed Edenton Holmes.

Hobbton's Greyson Rogers hands the ball off to DaCorris Morrison during Friday night's loss at East Carteret.
Hobbton's Jacob Lee drags down the East Carteret ball carrier during Friday night's loss at East Carteret.

Turn-around season ends in tough loss at East Carteret

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

