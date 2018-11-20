Clinton thrashes James Kenan

Photos by Mike Carter | For the Independent Dacota Butler follows his blockers on a carry. - Photos by Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jairus Thorpe paces down field after an interceprion. - Photos by Mike Carter | For the Independent Knowlydge Evans dives in for the first score. - Photos by Mike Carter | For the Independent Tigers standout receiver Jalen Faison goes up for a grab in a crowd of Horses including J’daques Wallace (32) and Mohamed Kaba (3). - -

The Clinton Dark Horses were rolling again in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night. With a repeat performance from their previous matchup a week prior against James Kenan, it was another thrashing. Defending their home turf, the Horses trotted to an easy win, 48-10, to advance to the second round.

Much like their first meeting last week at the end of the regular season, it was a tight game turned blowout after halftime. In what seemed like a game that might go down to the wire — 14-10 at the half — the Horses’ running game changed that notion quick. The ground attack benefited from adjustments made during the break, which completely went against the initial gameplan.

“I’ll tell you one the thing that I am most proud of about tonight and that’s how our guys handled the halftime adjustments,” Clinton coach Cory Johnson said. “We had our gameplan set and James Kenan was stopping what we really wanted to do.”

“We went into the locker room and decided to completely change up what we originally planned. These guys had no problem absorbing it. Then to come out here and execute the way they did in the second half — amazing. It’s hard to find young guys that can handle situations like this and that’s just truly impressive.”

Impressive it was as their rushing attack went for four more unanswered touchdowns. Tack on a TD through the air and the Horses offense was unstoppable in the second half. The defense, however, definitely wasn’t overshadowed by the flurry of points the offense scored.

From the opening minutes until the game’s conclusion, Clinton’s defense was a nightmare for the Tigers. James Kenan scored 26 in the first meeting and only 10 this time around, thanks to more relentless pressure on Tigers quarterback John Thomas Avent.

The Dark Horses once again shut down almost all rushing attempts made by the visiting Tigers and the secondary was even more phenomenal in this matchup.

Even with Avent’s star wide receiver Jalen Faison, back in the lineup, who was out in their first game due to injury, James Kenan struggled to get much going. Faison did manage to snag one touchdown catch, but that would be their only one of the night.

“Defensively I thought we played really well again tonight. Our DBs were amazing, absolutely amazing,” Johnson said. “I know a lot of people have been ragging on our DBs, about them not being able to cover, but they played great and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The defense added a few takeaways to their already dominant showing, a performance that saw James Kenan never touch the scoreboard again in the second half. It was an all-Horses affair again as they easily punched their ticket to the second round with credit by Johnson for another repeat blowout win going to his players and his staff.

“Again I can’t help but mention how impressive our guys were in handling the halftime adjustments,” Johnson stated. “From the time I stepped into the locker room they were quiet, focused and ready to go. You can’t coach these traits in young players. They work hard and continue to get 1 percent better and I couldn’t be prouder.”

“I also can’t forget my coaching staff; all my coordinators called exceptional games. My defensive coordinator, Dennis McFatten, my offensive coordinator Matt Grady and my special teams coordinator Hashan Tyson — everyone did a wonderful job and it’s why we were able to walk out of here with a win,” he said.

With the first round down, the Horses rise to 8-2 overall. They’ll hit the road on Friday when they travel to take on Kinston for the second round. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Dark Horses beat Tigers again; No. 4 Kinston up next

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

