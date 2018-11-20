CLINTON CROWNED CHAMPS!!!

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Jared Stephenson works defensively against the Newton-Conover attacker who looks to move the ball deep in the Clinton zone. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Parker Norris, left, celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal in Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Peter Darden works to take control of the ball out in front of the Newton-Conover goalkeeper. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Parker Norris battles a Newton-Conover defender, seeking to move the ball closer toward the goal. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Ashton Tyndall advances the ball up field after having found some open space during Saturday’s State Championship Game against Newton-Conover. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton Head Coach Brad Spell receives a celebratory embrace following the State Championship victory. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jared Stephenson works through some traffic in advancing the ball toward the goal. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Kyle Reeves races toward the corner of field, looking to control the ball as the Newton-Conover defender closes in. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Manuel Murrillo battles the Newton-Conover player to control the ball. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Maricio Llamas works against the Newton-Conover player to control the ball. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton goalkeeper Reid Walters flies high for a crucial save during Saturday’s State Championship game against Newton-Conover. - - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Reid Walters revs up to boot it deep downfield. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent The 2018 NCHSAA State 2A Soccer Champions - -

The 2018 dream season was brought to completion Saturday by the Dark Horses men’s soccer team. After going down 1-0 against the defending state champions Newton-Conover in the second half, Clinton was able to rally to claim the first ever 2A State Soccer Championship in school history, winning 2-1.

It was a close battle from start to finish that saw the first half end in a 0-0 stalemate. While both sides had plenty of opportunities, seven shot on goals by both, neither could put one in the net.

The second half is when all the action took place, which led to the Horses trailing 1-0 early.

Coming with 37:33 left to go, the Red Devils’ Jason Agreda won the battle against Clinton goalkeeper Reid Walters in a one-on-one after picking up a loose ball on a free kick deflection, marking Clinton’s first time trailing since their loss on Sept. 10 to James Kenan.

Horses head coach Brad Spell said the adversity didn’t rattle his team this time around.

“This was our only other time ever trailing since our only loss on the season against James Kenan,” Spell said. “Back then I thought we didn’t respond well to that and we were a little bit tight. But today I thought we played relaxed being down 1-0. I think a lot of that had to do with our bench and coaches never barking at each other.”

“We were playing well, but we just couldn’t put one in. But, I keep telling my guys to keep coaching and our bench to stay positive, that we’d get our opportunity,” Spell added. “Once we did get the equalizer I felt our confidence just rise to another level.”

They capitalized on a pair of opportunities behind senior captain Parker Norris, who now holds the season record for goals scored — 35 — and was named the Most Valuable Player after the match.

With the chips down, Norris seized openings. With 23:03 showing on the clock, Peter Darden found Norris clashing around the net as he put in the shot to tie the match, 1-1. And, less than 10 minutes later, faced with a corner kick, goal number two split the legs of the defender, rolling its way through traffic and into the back of the net off Norris’ foot.

Chalk that assist up to beautiful placement from Reid Taylor. Clinton now led 2-1.

With time working against the defending champion Red Devils, desperation began to set in. Although it was shaky in some moments at the end, the nerves and edge-of-your-seat emotions transitioned to a loud roaring crowd counting down the final seconds as the Horses historic season ended with its first ever state title.

After making history in more ways than one, Norris shared his feelings on accomplishing a feat never done before by Clinton.

“We set this goal at the beginning of the season and to be able to come through with … it’s something we’ve always dreamed about since we were little, seeing our older siblings play,” Norris said. “I remember people coming up to me and telling me about coach Spell having teams that never won a game and they said they never thought something like this would be possible.”

He also touched on battling a deficit, something that caused them their only loss on the year.

“I told the guys a few games ago, there is going to be one time before the end of the playoffs that we are going to go down once,” Norris recalled. “And however we bounce back from that is going to show what kind of team and character we have and show everyone that we are the best.”

Spell also praised his senior and MVP for all he’d done throughout the season.

“He was unreal. Me and the coaching staff got together at the second half and I told them I think he’s starting to warm up. He’s started getting used to the atmosphere, started to adapt and he was just phenomenal.”

“Tying the game up and then getting a game winner to go up 2-1. He’s been a big key for us all season. I believe that was his 35th goal, which is a school record,” Spell continued. “I’m just proud of him and the team, but he was definitely a huge part of our success today.”

Clinton senior Jared Stephenson also chimed in on his team winning the state championship.

“Being a part of making history for this great school and soccer program is just unreal,” Stephenson began. “All the hard work Coach Spell put us through and all the support from the community has just finally paid off.”

Clinton also had the benefit of having overwhelming crowd support during Saturday’s game, something that Stephenson said he and his team certainly fed off of.

“It was incredible. We’ve had the greatest support from our fans this year and anytime they erupted from the stands it made me feel like I was playing on our home field. They were a huge factor in the win and the great success we had this year.”

And when asked about the deficit the Dark Horses faced early in the second half, Stephenson said it was business as usual.

“When going down early in the second half, it was a weird feeling but there wasn’t any feeling of doubt. We all knew that we were better than how we started that second half.”

“With this team we know that no matter the score or time left in the game, if we continue to work hard and play at the level that we know how to play at, then we knew we could do what was needed to get the win. We had to keep going and worry about the next play,” Stephenson concluded.

Statistically, the Dark Horses finished the championship game with nine corners and 10 fouls, the least amount of fouls they had in a match the entire playoffs.

Clinton’s journey to the state title game was one filled with a fair share of challenges.

Along the way, Clinton had to pull off quite a three-peat against conference foe East Duplin, winning 4-1 and 3-0 in the regular season, and 2-0 in the playoffs. Another team that had been a thorn in Clinton’s side was No. 3 ranked Dixon. The Dark Horses fought a tough battle and were able to dispatch of them, 2-0.

Then came First Flight, the team that snatched victory from them in the final moments of the playoffs last season. That game turned out to be one of the tightest of the season.

After neither team scored in the 80-minute regulation, the game then turned to two 10-minute overtime periods, where again the game was scoreless. Then came two five-minute, nerve-wrecking sudden death periods that again left the game at 0-0 stalemate. Finally, a winner was going to be decided when action transitioned to penalty kicks where Clinton finally snagged the win in the shootout, 6-5, to advance to the championship.

The Dark Horses capped the first-ever state championship season at 26-1 overall and 11-1 in conference. They scored 114 goals and allowed just 13 all season, rattling off 18 straight wins to close out the season. Spell thanked the Dark Horse faithful, who supported their team the whole way.

“Man they were unreal. Not only was the fans’ support fantastic today, but they drove hours to First Flight and I know we had over 200 people there,” Spell said of the trek to Kitty Hawk. “They are our 12th man, there’s no doubt about it. They have been out there supporting us and they’ve lifted us up, they’re a big part of our success. Our fan support and community is just phenomenal. I’m real proud to have had that many people here to support us.”

MVP Norris also paid credit to the 12th man and all they’ve done.

“It means a lot to know that they were out here and that they were committed as much as we are,” he said. “They liked to come out and support us and they made the games more fun, a lot more interesting and we’re glad we could do this for the town.”

