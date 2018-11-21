‘Heisman’ winners recognized

- Courtesy photo Clinton High School’s Camden Thompson and Elizabeth Coleman. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Elizabeth Coleman (1820) emerges from the starting line at NCHSAA Mid-East Regionals last month. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Camden Thompson fights off a defender during a soccer match earlier this season, which ended in a state title for the Dark Horses. - -

Clinton High School’s Elizabeth Coleman and Camden Thompson have been named school winners in the Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholarship Competition. Coleman was also selected as a Heisman state finalist.

From a total applicant pool of nearly 42,000 high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2019, more than 7,500 were named school winners and 967 students were named state finalists in Wendy’s annual scholarship competition.

Coleman, a senior runner for the Dark Horses, placed first and was named the 2018 2A East Central Conference Runner of the Year. Coleman finished first in the conference and has been named Conference Runner of the Year for the past four consecutive years.

Thompson, a senior midfielder for the 2A state champion Dark Horses men’s soccer team, was a captain for the team that just wrapped up a 26-1 season and became the first-ever soccer team in school history to claim the state crown.

School winners and state finalists will continue to compete for the chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State winners receive a $500 college scholarship, national finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the male and female national winners receive a $5,000 college scholarship and trip to New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy Trust’s annual college Heisman award broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The Wendy’s High School Heisman is a joint program between Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust, host and custodians of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2019, have a cumulative high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 47 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.

The Wendy’s High School Heisman was created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas in 1994. Thomas dropped out of high school when he was 15 years old in order to work full-time and went on to become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in history. While this nontraditional path led to his prosperity, it always worried Dave that others would follow in his footsteps and expect to achieve similar fame and wealth by not finishing high school or attending college.

Faced with this dilemma, at 61 years old, Dave enrolled at Coconut Creek High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and received his General Equivalency Diploma (GED). Inspired by this moment and with a desire to celebrate the outstanding achievements of youth in America, he launched the Wendy’s High School Heisman program.

Twenty-five years later, Wendy’s High School Heisman has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors who share Wendy’s values of giving back to their communities, treating people with respect, continuing education and excelling on the athletic field.

A complete list of school winners can be found at www.wendysheisman.com/results/. Winner names will be released on www.wendysheisman.com

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Wendy-s.jpg Clinton High School’s Camden Thompson and Elizabeth Coleman. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Coleman-and-Thompson.jpg Clinton High School’s Camden Thompson and Elizabeth Coleman. Courtesy photo Elizabeth Coleman (1820) emerges from the starting line at NCHSAA Mid-East Regionals last month. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Coleman-and-Ortiz.jpg Elizabeth Coleman (1820) emerges from the starting line at NCHSAA Mid-East Regionals last month. File Photo | Sampson Independent Camden Thompson fights off a defender during a soccer match earlier this season, which ended in a state title for the Dark Horses. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chs-1-1.jpg Camden Thompson fights off a defender during a soccer match earlier this season, which ended in a state title for the Dark Horses. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Clinton student-athletes earn Wendy’s honors

Staff reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]