Midway, South Johnston split

The Midway Raiders basketball teams officially got their seasons underway on Monday, traveling up to Benson to take on 3A South Johnston. The Lady Raiders took home a solid win to begin their season, but over on the men’s side it was South that took home the win in an impressive three-point shootout.

Women

The Lady Raiders led from start to finish on Monday night, taking an 8-5 first quarter lead and never really feeling too much pressure from the Lady Trojans.

Midway extended their lead to double digits in the second half and continues to further build their lead the remainder of the way.

The Lady Raiders went on to claim the win, 43-24.

After the game, head coach Allen McLamb praised his team for their halftime adjustments, crediting their defense in helping to really influence the outcome of the game. McLamb also said his team offensively has to clean up some sloppy play as his Lady Raiders suffered 29 turnovers.

Leading the charge was Alyssa Wrench with 19 points followed by JJ Sankey and Jenna Pope each with eight points. Sankey also contributed five steals and five blocks while Pope had eight rebounds and Wrench had five.

Midway, now 1-0, was to host county rival Hobbton on Tuesday.

Men

Things got off to a great start for the Midway boys as they took a quick 4-0 lead to prompt a South Johnston time-out just 1:20 into the game. Said time-out was effective, though, as the Trojans countered with an 8-0 run to lead 8-4. It was 8-7 in favor of South Johnston when the Trojans went on another run to make it 19-7. It was raining threes for South but Midway didn’t have such luck. By the end of the first quarter, the Trojans had a tight grip on things, leading 25-11.

In the second quarter, the game balanced out a little more as South Johnston maintained its 10-15 point lead. Neither team had a ton of offensive production, though the Raiders did manage to outscore the Trojans in the second to trim the deficit to to 33-21 at the halftime break.

Still, there was no coming out of the situation Midway had worked themselves into as South had an answer each time the Raiders made a run.

Getting back to within 33-23, the Trojans thwarted any shot of a breakthrough for the Raiders as South countered with another spurt to make it 38-23.

The Trojans maintained a firm grip on the 14-15 point advantage, leading 46-32 by the end of the quarter.

The game spiraled even more down down hill for Midway in the fourth quarter as South Johnston put a cap on things. The Trojans erupted in the fourth quarter for 20 more points and held firm for the win, 66-42.

Offensive leaders for Midway were Jamar Autry with 17 points, Bryson Core with 12 points, and Hykeem Raines with six points.

Midway is 0-1 to start the season and was looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they hosted Hobbton. See Friday’s edition for full coverage.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

