Raiders trample Wildcats

High school basketball is ramping up across the county, with the season continuing for one local team one beginning for another. Hobbton and Midway met up on the court for a Tuesday night clash in an old Sampson County rival. After suffering a loss in their season opener on Monday, the Raiders bounced back and claimed the victory over the Wildcats in a 78-38 rout.

The two teams were locked in a close battle for the opening minutes of the game, but Midway jumped out in front 19-7 before Hobbton head coach Kendric Faison called for a timeout to stem the Raider rally.

“Increasing the tempo and getting out in transition were two focus areas for us tonight,” said Midway head coach Joe Easley on his team’s offensive plan against Hobbton.

Increasing the pace of the game and fast-break points were what helped the Raiders take a 26-12 lead over Hobbton into the second quarter. Hobbton couldn’t get anything flowing on offense, only scoring five points in the second quarter, en route to a 22-5 Midway run to end the half, which led the Raiders building their lead to 48-17 at halftime.

Coming out of the break, the second half went much like the first: all Midway. The Wildcats tried and tried but couldn’t get enough offense to at least make it competitive. They trailed 56-25 with four minutes left in the third quarter when Faison called time again.

No cigar for the Wildcats as the Raiders went on another long run, this time a 13-5 run to end the third quarter. Midway eventually closed out the game, claiming their first win of the young season.

“We played hard. Having only two returning players from last year is tough, so we are in the rebuilding process,” said Faison, diagnosing his team’s problems in their first game of the season. “We are a young group, but we are going to get better.”

Easley continued his assessment of the game saying, “We were hungry on defense, creating turnovers, then converting those turnovers into easy points. The energy of our home fans was a big boost for us. I liked our effort,” Easley concluded.

During the win, Jamar Autry accumulated 27 points, leading Midway in scoring. Hykeem Raines also contributed 17 points. On the other side, Jordan Pearsall led the Wildcats with 17 points for the night.

With the win, Midway improved to 1-1 on the year and will return to the court on Tuesday for another game against an inter-county opponent. This time, against Lakewood.

For Hobbton, the Wildcats will see action again on Dec. 5 when they travel to take on the Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill.

Midway’s Jamar Autry sails high looking to convert a layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MHS-Autry.jpg Midway’s Jamar Autry sails high looking to convert a layup. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent A skirmish ensues in front of the net as a member from Hobbton battles this Midway Raider for the ball. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MHS-HHS.jpg A skirmish ensues in front of the net as a member from Hobbton battles this Midway Raider for the ball. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Midway tames Hobbton, 78-38

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

