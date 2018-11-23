Midway triumphs over Hobbton

Photos by Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy looks to make a move on Tuesday night. - Photos by Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Allison Belfowers looks to lock down the Lady Wildcats as she attempts to bring the ball up the court. -

The Hobbton and Midway girls basketball squads squared off on the basketball court Tuesday evening, continuing an old Sampson County rivalry on the hardwood. It was a lopsided effort, to say the least, as the Lady Raiders were relentless in winning 52-8.

Midway found their stride early on as they opened the game with a 14-0 run that lasted until the final minute, when Hobbton finally found their first point from the free throw line. The Lady Raiders defensive dominance extended into the second quarter as they did not give up one single point, cruising to a 33-1 halftime advantage.

Midway’s head coach Alan McLamb complimented his defense saying, “Defense looked much better than they did last night against South Johnston.”

Second half action would lead Midway to a 48-6 advantage. Rylan Carter, for the wildcats, connected from beyond the arc for Hobbton’s only three ball of the game. Still, though, it seemed minute as Midway finished Hobbton off, winning 52-8.

“Our girls watched for the ball better, being more alert. As long as we are playing solid defense, getting the ball back, it’s hard for the other team to do much of anything,” said McLamb, summing up his team’s 52-8 victory.

Midway’s Alyssa Wrench led all scorers with 15 points while teammate JJ Sankey was close behind with 14 of her own. Jenna Popewas the leading rebounder, recording seven for the Lady Raiders.

With the win, Midway now stands at 2-0 for the season and will take on the Lakewood Leopards at home on Tuesday. Hobbton, now 0-1, will tangle with the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs on Dec. 5.

Lady Raiders cruise past Lady Wildcats, 52-8

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

