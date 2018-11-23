Gridiron Preview: Playoffs, Round 2

And then there was one.

After landing three schools in the postseason, Sampson County is down to just one remaining team. Lakewood fell to No. 9-seed South Stanly last week while Hobbton went on the road and lost a tough one to East Carteret.

Clinton is the only remaining team from the county and the road is definitely toughening for them. The Dark Horses are set to travel to Kinston in this week’s lone football game.

Lets take a peek and see what Clinton can expect tonight when they take on the Vikings.

Clinton at Kinston

Clinton had the tricky task of rematching James Kenan last week in the opening round of the playoffs. Turns out, the task wasn’t as tricky as expected as the Dark Horses turned up the pressure in the second half for a dominating win.

Things weren’t as simple for Kinston, though, as it took some last minute heroics and an overtime period to overcome Ayden-Grifton, which is surprising in and of itself. Ayden-Grifton actually led the undefeated Vikings for most of the game. The Chargers scored a touchdown in the second quarter and led 7-0 at halftime. They held that lead for much of the second half until Kinston got on the board late in the game and then scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime while holding the Chargers at bay.

Next up, Clinton pays a visit to town, looking to finish what Ayden-Grifton couldn’t. Can the Dark Horses play spoiler and upset the Vikings?

Looking at season stats, despite playing in arguably the toughest football conference in the state, Clinton averages more points than Kinston (32.1 to 29.5). Speaking of conference play, the Vikings enter as the No. 4 seed and undefeated champions of the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference.

Defensively, both teams allow around 14 points per game. Interestingly enough, MaxPreps ranks Clinton higher than Kinston. Overall the teams seem to be pretty even and a battle is sure to ensue in this matchup. Game time from Kinston is set for 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to check Saturday’s edition for a full rundown of Clinton’s playoff game as well as a round up of more sports from across the county.

Clinton travels to take on Kinston

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

