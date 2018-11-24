Johnson signs with Delaware State

Courtesy Photo | Sampson Independent Harrells Christian’s Casey Johnson poses with her family, who all don Delaware State University gear, following Johnson signing her letter of intent to attend the school. - Courtesy Photo | Sampson Independent Casey Johnson signs her letter of intent, officially joining the Delaware State University Equestrian Team. -

Equestrianism certainly is not a sport that takes center stage in Sampson County but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t take center stage in people’s hearts. Horseback riding is a sport that many people do to fulfill leisurely desires. For one area student athlete, however, equestrianism is a lifelong commitment that is being taken to the next level.

That student is Casey Johnson, a senior at Harrells Christian Academy who recently signed her National Letter Of Intent to attend Delaware State University where she will joining the Women’s Equestrian Team beginning in the fall of 2019.

Johnson says she has been involved with equestrianism all her life and is looking to learn even more while attending college. Along with making an immediate impact, Johnson says the opportunity learn more is one of the main reasons she chose Delaware State.

“I have been riding horses since I was two and a half years old,” Johnson admitted.

“I chose Delaware State University’s Equestrian Team because it is smaller and I have starting opportunities as a freshman. Another reason I picked this team is because of the coach. Overall she was my favorite of any school I looked at and I think I will be able to learn a lot from her.”

Academically, Johnson says her educational goals in college are to major in business and animal science. Athletically, Johnson says she wants to become a better at the sport she loves.

“Delaware State University gives me the opportunity to become a better rider and further my knowledge in the sport while also obtaining a great education.”

While Johnson may be excited for the choice she made, so too should Delaware State for nabbing an already award-winning rider.

Just this past July at the 71st National Appaloosa Show and World Championship Youth Show in Fort Worth, Texas, Johnson was High-Point Youth in ages 16-18 as well as Overall High-Point Youth.

Harrells Christian’s Casey Johnson poses with her family, who all don Delaware State University gear, following Johnson signing her letter of intent to attend the school. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_HCA-Casey-Johnson-2.jpg Harrells Christian’s Casey Johnson poses with her family, who all don Delaware State University gear, following Johnson signing her letter of intent to attend the school. Courtesy Photo | Sampson Independent Casey Johnson signs her letter of intent, officially joining the Delaware State University Equestrian Team. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_HCA-Casey-Johnson.jpg Casey Johnson signs her letter of intent, officially joining the Delaware State University Equestrian Team. Courtesy Photo | Sampson Independent

HCA equestrian standout solidifies college goals

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]