Clinton falls at Kinston

On a bitterly cold Friday night, the Clinton Dark Horses were in action in the NCHSAA State 2A Football Playoffs. In second round action, the Dark Horses traveled over to Kinston to take on the No. 3 seed and undefeated Vikings, who advanced to the second round after an overtime win against Ayden-Griffon last week. After it was all said and done, Kinston came away with another close victory as the Vikings held off the Dark Horses, winning 21-13.

In a game that was mostly defensive for much of the way, a sudden burst of offense in the second would be the decisive factor.

Clinton got things started with the first possession but the drive was a disaster to say the least. The Dark Horses went backwards without even running a play as three illegal procedure penalties backed them way up. Clinton punted it away to give Kinston great field position out near midfield.

The Vikings first drive of the game didn’t fare much better as Kinston went four and out and punted.

On the ensuing drive, Clinton settled in for a long drive as the Dark Horses moved down the field and found the end zone with time winding down.

With just 0:11 left on the clock, Knowlydge Evans scored a quarterback keeper from one yard out. The PAT was good and Clinton led 7-0 as the game moved into the second quarter.

It didn’t take long at all for the Vikings to answer. Suddenly, the game took on a very offensive look when Jacel Jacobs caught the ball on a screen pass and scampered 70 yards for the score. The PAT was good and with 11:43 on the clock in the second quarter, it was a tie game at 7-7.

On the ensuing possession, the Dark Horses were on the move when Evans connected with Spencer Westerbeek on a 25-yard pass completion that moved Clinton down to the Kinston 30-yard line. The drive stalled there, however, as the Dark Horses turned it over on downs.

From there, the game settled back into a defensive battle.

Kinston did have one scoring opportunity late in the half but Clinton came up huge on two consecutive plays to shut down the threat. After each team traded turnovers, the game slowed and would enter the halftime break with a tied score at 7-7.

Out of the break, the two teams continued to battle it out defensively throughout the third quarter.

But that fact wouldn’t last.

After trading possessions and battling throughout the quarter, the Dark Horses took possession at midfield and began to go to work. With 1:19 left in the quarter, Clinton’s Evans ran in the go-ahead touchdown from three yards out. The snap on the PAT was errant and the try went unconverted, leaving the score at 13-7 Clinton.

Once again, the Vikings answered.

Seemingly fueled by playing from behind, Kinston received added help from a short punt to take over on their own 40-yard line.

The Vikings went right to work as they began to march the field.

With one second left in the third, Demetri Holmes caught a 15-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone to tie things right back up at 13-13.

With the PAT, the Vikings were out in front at 14-13.

Fortune wouldn’t be in the Horses favor as their following drive was stalled by a turnover. With 11:30 to play Evans coughed up the ball swinging momentum to the Vikings.

The stout Clinton defense, however, answered back immediately with another turnover of their own. Jairus Thorpe came up with a clutch interception on a Kinston fourth down pass attempt. He had nothing but open field in front of him, taking it down to the Vikings 26-yard line.

The Horses would go four-and-out following the take away, still facing a deficit.

Kinston didn’t squander what would be their final drive of the night. Everything was working their way as they picked up chunks of yards both on the ground and in the air. They’d find the end zone with 3:52 left to play, taking the lead 21-13.

It was far from over as Clinton didn’t simply roll over and take the loss. Their drive matched the previous Vikings drive, eventually finding themselves with a goal-line scoring opportunity.

They crossed the plane to make things interesting, but unfortunately for Clinton, an illegal procedure killed the TD pushing them back to 4th-and-goal to go from the 6. Now having to run a risky trick play it was unsuccessful, Kinston would take the knee to end the game and the Horses’ season.

After the loss Clinton head coach Cory Johnson had but few words to share.

“I’ve only got two things to say,” he remarked, “this loss was all on me. I just didn’t prepare our guys well enough.”

“The other is that I love my kids. They gave perfect effort tonight. I’m proud of them and everything they gave and accomplished this season. Again, I just didn’t do a good enough job tonight, but now it’s time to start steps and get ready for next year.”

With the loss, Clinton concludes the season with an 8-4 record.

For Kinston, they remain undefeated at 12-0 and will hit the road to take on No. 1 Northeastern.

Vikings hold off Dark Horses, 21-13

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Sports Editor Daron Barefoot contributed to this story.

