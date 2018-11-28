Hobbton enjoys turnaround season

Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Brayden Herring looks for running room after collecting a Greyson Rogers pass. - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Cody Massey brings down an East Carteret runner as Carlos Aguilar comes in to help. - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Daniel Britt goes up for a Greyson Rogers’ pass in the East Carteret game. - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Greyson Rogers evades a Union defender. - - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Josh Royal brings down Union’s Vance King. - - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jovanna Zapata kicks a PAT in the East Carteret game. - - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Kicker Jovanna Zapata (1) and Greyson Rogers (4) discuss a kick on the way off the field. - - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent - - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Salas - - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Hobbton coach Joe Salas and quarterback Greyson Rogers discuss game strategy on the sideline. - -

The Hobbton Wildcats football team had their first successful season in several years this past season. After a pair of consecutive winless seasons, Hobbton turned things around this year and was able to make an appearance in postseason play in the NCHSAA Football Playoffs for the first time in six years.

Although their record was still below .500, the Wildcats’ 2-3 finish in the Carolina 1A Conference was good enough for a fourth-place finish. They concluded their season at 5-7 overall.

With a good crop of juniors on this team, the Wildcats are looking for an even better season in 2019.

“I’m just real proud of this crowd and the progress they’ve made all season,” commented Hobbton defensive coach Steve Mallard, summing up the final game and the season.

Mallard also praised his team’s effort during their season-ending loss to East Carteret.

“It was a tough night. They played all the way through and showed guts and that’s what they’ve shown all year. I told them that this was the benchmark year to change it and it’s happened.”

“I’m really proud of the seniors. They’ve really changed things at Hobbton,” said Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “The best team doesn’t win; the team that plays the best wins and East Carteret outplayed us,” Salas remarked on the East Carteret game.

Remarking on the season, Salas said, “I’m super proud of the seniors. The first group has to step out on faith and they did that this year. It’s going to be a heck of a story to tell in the future.”

The players of the game also have their own stories to tell.

“This season we came together as a family,” commented starting quarterback Greyson Rogers, who is a junior and will return for his senior season in 2019. “We were more about brotherhood than independent playing for ourselves. We met our goal, which was making it to the playoffs. Next year, we’ve got to set higher goals.”

Brayden Herring shared similar thoughts.

“For the season, I thought we did very well from what we did last year. The new coach came in and had core principles and he believed in the team. We had to change the culture and we all came together as a family to get to the playoffs and that was our goal from the start,” Herring commented.

“Next year we will have a lot more seniors because the junior class is going to get stronger and bigger and more people will want to come out than this year since we got to the playoffs.”

Making school history, Hobbton’s first female player, kicker Jovanna Zapata, also chipped in her thoughts on the season as well as her motivation to play the sport.

“I decided to participate in football because of the brotherhood. There was a girl from Princeton that encouraged me to try out so when tryouts came around, I went out, gave it my all and made it happen.”

“Football is a lot different than playing soccer with the girls, but it’s a good difference.”

Zapata may be a very good soccer player for the Lady Wildcats but so, too, did she make quite the impression on the football team as she was a trusty extra point and field goal kicker.

Zapata is one of the few seniors Hobbton will be losing next season. She, along with Cody Massey, Austin Norris, Dalton Stewart, Blake Casteen, Eddie Boney, Rayquan Faison, and Jackson McLamb are the eight seniors that will graduate this year.

That, however, leaves a big chunk of the Wildcats offense set to return next season. While offense is a huge part to a team’s success, the defense is just as important because they give the offense the opportunity to do their job. That said, defensively there may be some voids Hobbton will have to fill next season

For now, the Wildcats have an offseason to utilize to continue to grow and develop for what should be a highly-anticipated 2019 campaign.

Returning most of team, Wildcats looking for more in 2019

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

