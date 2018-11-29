Raiders, Autry crush Leopards

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Derrick Mitchell studies his defender, looking to make a move. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jamar Autry grabs a rebound for the Raiders. -

The Lakewood Leopards basketball team got their season underway on Tuesday when they travelled to take on county rival Midway. To say the least, it wasn’t a pleasant start to the season for the Leopards as the Raiders were unstoppable en route to a 64-14 shellacking.

The game was a landslide from the start as Midway took a quick 7-0 lead after a pair of three-balls by Jamar Autry and Luke Strickland as well as a made free throw. This quick burst prompted a timeout from the Leopards, but, to no avail. The first quarter — and first half for that matter — was the “Jamar Autry Show” as the Raider stud put 21 points up on the board to aid his team in taking a commanding 30-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Autry and the Raiders continued their brilliant display in the second quarter as Midway continued to force the issue. Autry scored ten of the Raiders’ 24 second quarter points as Midway’s smothering defense led to fast breaks and easy points. Even more impressive was that the Raiders had succeeded in keeping the Leopards in single digit scoring during the first half as Midway took a 54-9 lead into the break.

With the game clock set on cruise control in the second half, the remainder of the game quickly passed by.

Even though Autry didn’t touch the court in the second half, the Raiders defense still performed at a high level as Lakewood didn’t score a single point during the third quarter. With the moving clock, the Raiders offense was kept in check as well but the lead had still grown to 62-9.

With the fourth quarter passing by a rapid base, the game came to a close with Midway crushing Lakewood, 64-14.

After the game, Midway head coach Joe Easley discussed liking to play at a fast pace and felt that his team accomplished that goal tonight. He also acknowledged that this win will not be the standard for the Leopards.

“I don’t think every night is going to go like tonight did for Lakewood. Coach Powell is a great guy and will get that program headed in the right direction,” Easley asserted.

“As for us, playing a fast-pace, up-tempo game is something I really like to do. Out-hustling the other team’s defense and taking advantage of them scrambling to get into position is something I like for my teams to do and I think we did that well tonight. Jamar did a tremendous job finishing the plays, and overall I’m impressed with how we played,” he concluded.

As one would guess, Autry led all scorers with 31 points. Hakeem Raines had 12 points, and Tony Pena contributed seven points.

With the win, Midway improves to 2-1 overall and was right back in action on Wednesday, hosting Princeton. For a full rundown from that game see Friday’s edition.

For Lakewood, they begin the season at 0-1 and will face off against Midway once again on Friday.

Lakewood's Derrick Mitchell studies his defender, looking to make a move.
Midway's Jamar Autry grabs a rebound for the Raiders.

Behind Autry’s 31 points, Midway storms past Lakewood

