Midway cruises past Lakewood

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Midway and Lakewood girls basketball teams wasn’t exactly the cleanest played game. Turnovers and sloppy play really took a toll on each team’s collective effort early but Midway was able to clean up their game and outwork the Lady Leopards to pull away for the win, 67-36.

The game was off to a slow start in the first quarter as the teams exchanged turnovers and missed shots. Lakewood took an early 3-2 lead that stood for several moments before the Lady Raiders went on a small spurt. Midway scored seven unanswered points to go up 9-3 but Lakewood stopped the run on a layup to make it 9-5. After another basket by the Lady Leopards made it 9-7, the Lady Raiders mounted another run, this time an even bigger one that Lakewood couldn’t recover from.

The first period closed out on a 12-0 Midway run to give them a 19-7 edge headed to the second quarter.

During the second quarter, Lakewood kept pace with Midway as the Raiders advantage swung back and forth between seven and 12 points. The quarter was defined by small spurts from both schools until Midway once again gained some space toward the end of the half. After Lakewood had made it 27-17, the Lady Raiders closed the half out on an 8-2 run to make it 35-19 at the half.

Quarter number three opened up similar to how the first half unfolded. The Lady Leopards outscored Midway early and got back to within 38-26. A made basket and a made free throw by Jenna Pope, though, pushed the margin back to 15 at 41-26. That margin was pushed even further when Alexis Jackson converted on an “and-1” to make it 44-26.

The game continued to spiral out of control for Lakewood as stingy Midway defense turned into baskets and free throws.

With 1:50 on the clock, the Lady Raiders pushed their lead to over 20 points at 50-26, prompting a Lady Leopards time out.

The 50-26 tally stood the remainder of the quarter as play transitioned to the fourth with Midway in firm control.

With a big cushion and the game in the final period, Midway was able to play several players that hadn’t seen much playing time throughout the game.

With new players and different lineups, the Lady Raiders lead held firm at 57-31 about midway through the period. In fact, as the game wound down, Midway played impressively down the stretch to capture the win at 67-36.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb expressed satisfaction with his team’s effort down the stretch.

“We had a horrible first quarter. We didn’t adjust well to their defense and they took us out of our game,” McLamb affirmed, echoing the rough start.

“But we settled down and adjusted. We got back to ourselves and overall we’re happy. We’re getting better which is something the girls want to do. They want to get better and better and that makes them coachable,” he concluded.

For Lakewood, Kiarye Bailey led the Lady Leopards, and all scorers, with 23 points on the game. Rilya Mitchell contributed six points while Aniya Howard had three points and India Dixon and Adia Edwards each had two points.

Over on the Midway bench, J.J. Sankey led the Lady Raiders with 17 points and Kris McKoy had 12 points. Jenna Pope had nine points, Alyssa Wrench had seven, and Allison Belflowers finished with six points.

With the win, Midway is now 3-0 overall and was right back in action on Wednesday against Princeton. A full rundown from that game can be found in Friday’s edition.

For Lakewood, they begin the season at 0-1 and will face off against Midway once again on Friday, looking for revenge.

After sloppy start, Lady Raiders pull away, 67-36

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

