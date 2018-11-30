Princeton overwhelms Midway

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Hykeem Raines absorbs contact while driving the lane in their loss to Princeton on Wednesday. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jamar Autry drives toward the basket in their loss to Princeton on Wednesday. -

After coming off big wins against county rivals Hobbton and Lakewood, the Midway Raiders took on another opponent from the Carolina 1A Conference on Wednesday night, hosting Princeton. From start to finish, the Bulldogs were the dominant team, pretty much having their way up and down the court against the Raiders and taking an impressive 95-70 win.

Right from the gate, Princeton displayed a smothering attack. The Bulldogs surged to a quick 6-0 lead, using speed and athleticism to disrupt Midway’s offense. Turnovers turned into easy baskets as Raiders head coach Joe Easley was forced to call a timeout.

It was for naught. Princeton continued to shoot at a high percentage in building its lead to 11-0. Midway finally broke the scoring streak to make it 11-2 before Princeton finally started losing at least some of their fire. Having been the victim of turnovers and a missed shots, Midway finally started to get their footing as they battled back to within 16-10.

As quickly as the Raiders gained some ground, though, the Bulldogs hit another stride to push their lead back to double digits.

Things continued to spiral out of control for Midway throughout the second quarter as a staunch Princeton defeat continued to overwhelm the Raiders. Jamar Autry put up numbers to help Midways office but the collective team struggled to produce. By halftime, Princeton was in firm control, leading 49-28.

In the third quarter, it was more of the same. Midway turnovers – Princeton baskets. At one point, the game was staring down the barrel of a 40-point continuous clock mercy rule but the Raiders were able to tilt the balance beam slightly the other way.

Still, the margin stayed very much at 25-point or more advantage for most of the way through.

Late in the game, perhaps with Princeton literally calling off the dogs, the Raiders offense was able to to generate more opportunities and points, but this was a game that clearly favored the visitors.

By the end of the game, Princeton fell just shy of the century-mark, winning 95-70.

For Midway, Autry and Bryson Core we key contributors in the Raiders effort with Core scoring 25 points and Autry having 19. Hykeem Raines also finished with double-digits at 10 points and Carsse Lucas close begins with seven.

With the loss, Midway drops to 2-2 overall. They are right back in action tonight, traveling to take on Lakewood for the second time this week.

Bulldogs dominant in high-scoring 95-70 victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

