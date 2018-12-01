Local Sports Roundup

File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Hobbton Middle's Bennett Darden battles for a rebound. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Midway Middle’s Israel Firston-Cook goes up for a shot. In a previous game, Midway Middle’s Israel Firston-Cook goes up for a shot. -

Midway Middle Boys Basketball

The Midway Middle School Raiders basketball team played two games this past week, squaring off against the Mustangs of McGee’s Crossroads Middle School on Tuesday and Sampson Middle on Wednesday. Midway was victorious in both games this week, downing the Mustangs in a tight 40-36 contest and defeated the Dark Horses 53-30. During Tuesday’s game, leading scorers for the Raiders were Trey Gregory with 12 points, Amari Baggett had 10, and Casey culbreth contributed nine. On Wednesday, Baggett led the way with 19 points, Gregory had nine, and Israel Firston-Cook contributed seven.

Midway head coach Josh Bullard was optimistic following his teams wins.

“We played well at times and okay at other times. We still have work to do to be the team we want to be but we are looking forward to next week.”

With the wins, Midway is now 3-0 on the season. They will play Union on Monday at home and will travel to take on Roseboro-Salemburg on Thursday.

Hobbton Middle Boys Basketball

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats boys basketball team traveled to the other end of Sampson County to take on the Union Middle Spartans this past week. The Wildcats came away with an impressive win in their second non-conference game of the young season, winning by the final score of 51-24.

“We came out much stronger on defense,” said Hobbton head coach Jackson Temple. “We were able to get a lot of points off turnovers. We handled their man to man defense better and got some better looks at the basket.”

The Wildcat’s Bennett Darden led all scorers with 16 points, Colby Weeks had 12 points, Grayson Tart added seven and Julian Avilez chipped in six.

For Union, H. Murphy had seven points and J. McGregor had six.

The Wildcats will travel to Roseboro Salemburg, Sampson Middle will travel to Union Middle and Midway will be idle Thursday as teams start the conference schedule.

Harrells Christian Academy Girls Basketball

The Lady Crusaders took a tough loss on Tuesday when they travelled to take on Fayetteville Christian Academy. Harrells entered the contest at 1-0 after picking up a big win over Epiphany, but the Lady Warriors, loaded with D1 talent, overwhelmed the Lady Crusaders, 56-16. With the loss, HCA is 1-1 on the season and were back in action on Friday night hosting rival Parrott Academy.

Harrells Christian Academy Boys Basketball

The HCA Boys Basketball team was also 1-0 entering their matchup against Fayetteville Christian on Tuesday night. Much like the girls, though, the Warriors outmatched the Crusaders in a 73-41 decision. Javarus Keith had nine points and Marcus Boykin had eight to lead Harrells. Keith also led the team with 10 rebounds. Now at 1-1 overall, the Crusaders were back in action on Friday night hosting rival Parrott Academy.

In a previous game, Hobbton Middle’s Bennett Darden battles for a rebound. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS-Bennett-Darden.jpg In a previous game, Hobbton Middle’s Bennett Darden battles for a rebound. File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Midway Middle’s Israel Firston-Cook goes up for a shot. In a previous game, Midway Middle’s Israel Firston-Cook goes up for a shot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_MMs-Israel-Firston-Cook.jpg In a previous game, Midway Middle’s Israel Firston-Cook goes up for a shot. In a previous game, Midway Middle’s Israel Firston-Cook goes up for a shot. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]