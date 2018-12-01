Midway outlasts Lakewood

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kaylah Jackson knocks the ball away from Lakewood’s Genesis Santiago - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy stands in at the free throw line. -

Lakewood and Midway met in Roseboro on Friday night on the basketball court for their second game against one another this week. Midway took the first game, vaulting them to a 4-0 record heading into Friday’s game. Midway once again bested Lakewood in the rematch, winning in a closer game, 48-38.

The Lady Raiders and Lady Leopards were close throughout the first half with Midway claiming a first quarter 15-9 lead over Lakewood after the game had been knotted at 6-6.

A stubborn four-point Midway spurt would hamper Lakewood’s effort to cut into the lead. Going into the half, the Lady Raiders were holding a 22-18 lead over their Samspon County rival.

Lakewood Head Coach Vonnie McNeil complimented her team’s defense in the first half.

“Our defense definitely kept us in the game during the first half. I told our girls that I needed to see more hustle tonight as opposed to what I saw on Tuesday.”

With a four point deficit to begin the second half, Lakewood tried to keep up with the Lady Raiders, but Midway’s offense started to click. Holding on to a one point advantage over Lakewood, Midway put it together and went on a 15-2 run in the final four minutes of period number three.

With the run, the Lady Raiders now commanded a 39-25 lead going into the final quarter.

Only holding them to seven points during the fourth quarter, the Lady Leopards improved on their Tuesday matchup verses Midway, falling to the Lady Raiders, 48-38.

“We played a whole different ballgame tonight.”, continued McNeil following their loss. “The girls executed our game plan well and our improvement was due to our practices”, she concluded.

Winning head coach Alen McLamb said that the third period was critical for his team.

“If we can win the third quarter we can win the game,” he said. He also praised an improved opponent.

“I have to give Lakewood credit, though. They were prepared. They executed well and their defense early in the game gave us some trouble. We did come out a little flat and we left some opportunities out on the court but we got the win.”

High scorer for Midway was JJ Sankey, recording 14 points for the Raiders. Alyssa Wrench provided 11 points while Rylie Williams scored 10.

In defeat, Lakewood’s high scorer was India Dixon, scoring 15 of her teams 38 points. Kiarye Bailey scored 10 points, and Rilya Mitchell earned six points.

Midway improves to 5-0 with the victory while Lakewood drops to 0-2.

The Lady Leopards will be back in action at home against James Kenan on Tuesday while Midway looks to improve to 6-0 when they travel to Princeton High School also on Tuesday.

Midway’s Kaylah Jackson knocks the ball away from Lakewood’s Genesis Santiago https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_2484.jpg Midway’s Kaylah Jackson knocks the ball away from Lakewood’s Genesis Santiago Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy stands in at the free throw line. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_2485.jpg Midway’s Kris McKoy stands in at the free throw line. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Lady Raiders pull away for 48-38 victory.

Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]