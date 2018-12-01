Midway pulls away from Lakewood

File Photo | Sampson Independent In Tuesday night’s game at Midway, Lakewood’s T. James crosses up the Midway defender. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In Tuesday nights game at Midway, Hykeem Raines goes up for a contested layup. -

The Midway Raiders basketball team travelled over to Sampson County nemesis Lakewood on Friday night, hungering to get back into the win column after a loss to Princeton on Wednesday. For Lakewood, the Leopards were looking to get some revenge against the team that had just mercy-ruled them earlier in the week. At the end of the night, the score was a much more manageable margin for Lakewood, but the Raiders still pulled out the victory, 56-35, capitalizing on a more productive second half.

The first quarter was nowhere near the manslaughter that Tuesday night’s matchup yielded as though it started out seemingly heading that way. Midway ran out to a quick 6-0 lead, prompting a quick timeout by the Leopards. The scoring pace for the Raiders slowed, though, as Lakewood then kept pace with Midway. After one quarter of play, the Raiders held a mere 17-9 lead.

The two teams offense didn’t produce much better in the quarter as Midway only outscored Lakewood 12-9, bringing the tally of the game to 29-18 at the half. Though trailing, the homestanding Leopards seemed to have a little more edge to them in their fight to compete.

That edge, though, dissolved throughout the third quarter as Midway pushed the margin to near 20-points. The Raiders defense tightened up and began to produce points off turnovers as Lakewood was forced to burn a pair of timeouts.

In the fourth quarter, Midway saw the margin build to 46-25. That margin held solid until late in the fourth when Midway mass subbed for players that don’t see as much playing time with about three minutes left in the game. With under a minute to play, the Raiders margin was holding firm at 21 points at 56-35.

The was final margin was 56-35.

Leading the way for Midway was Hykeem Raines with 22 points and Jamar Autry with 15 points.

For Lakewood, Christian Logan had 16 points.

Midway now stands at 3-2 overall and will travel to take on Princeton on Tuesday night.

For Lakewood, they are now 0-2 overall and will host James Kenan on on Tuesday night.

Leopards battle, but Raiders gain 56-35 victory

Justin Lucas Sports Writer

