Clinton teams earn wins

The Clinton Dark Horses basketball teams were in action on Thursday night when they travelled to take on North Brunswick. Both teams entered their contests at 0-1 but both picked up wins to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Boys

Having gained all of their players from the football team, the Dark Horses picked up some steam after an even start and pounded the scorpions, 61-33.

The first quarter ended with North Brunswick out in front at 11-10. The second quarter, though, saw the tide turn as Clinton took a 24-19 advantage into the halftime break.

The third quarter was by far the turning point as the Dark Horses outscored the Scorpions 17-4 to run out to a 41-23 lead. Clinton was just as relentless in the final quarter, doubling up the scorpions during the period at 20-10 to take the win at 61-33.

While Clinton didn’t have a standout offensive scorer, they did get an even distribution of solid scoring. Cameron Lawson led the Dark Horses with 14 points followed by Desmond Rayner and Jalen Owens with eight. Carson Ellis had seven, Shykeem Monk and Shawn Matthews had six, and Dieon Venable and Dominic Rayner each had four.

Girls

The Lady Dark Horses had a tougher time in securing their first win of the season thanks in part to a tough third quarter, but Clinton was able to hold on down the stretch to snag the 60-52 win.

After the first quarter of play, the game was a dead heat with a score of 16-14 in favor of the Lady Horses. By halftime, the Clinton lead grew to 32-24. The third quarter, however, was won by the Lady Scorpions, who outscored the Lady Dark Horses 19-9 during the period, putting them ahead at 43-41. Clinton repaid that favor by outscoring North Brunswick by the same margin to claim the win 60-52.

Leading the way for the Lady Horses was Ashlyn Williams who had 32 points and Isa Banks with 14.

Both teams improved to 1-1 on the season and were slated to be back in action on Friday night, traveling for their third straight road games against Smithfield-Selma.

