HCA boys earn win; girls fall

The Harrells Christian Academy basketball teams were in action on Friday night, hosting rival Arendell Parrott Academy on the hardwood. The teams split Friday night’s games with the boys picking up another win while the girls suffered another loss.

Boys

The Harrells Crusaders boys basketball team got back into the win column on Friday night after picking up a win against rival Arendell Parrott. In a game that was fairly controlled by the Crusaders for most of the way, the final score was 81-67.

The first quarter was a fast-paced affair that saw Harrells open up with a 26-15 advantage. During the second quarter, the Patriots one-upped the Crusaders, outscoring them 20-19, but the halftime margin was still 45-35 in favor of Harrells.

Again, Parrott Academy nipped away at the deficit in the third quarter, trimming the Harrells advantage to single digits at 60-52.

The Crusaders, however, weren’t going to allow any late game heroics in the fourth quarter. Harrells battened down the hatches and won the fourth quarter to seal Victory at 81-67.

The Crusaders has three players to reach double digits in scoring.

Javarus Keith lead the team with 24 points, Marcus Boykin was right behind with 23, and Malik Killett had 12.

Boykin completes the double-double with 10 rebounds while Ashton Smith led the Crusaders in that category with 11. Keith contributed five assists.

With the win, Harrells is now 2-1 overall and is scheduled to be back on the court on Tuesday when they host Freedom Christian Academy.

Girls

In the girls game, it was largely a one-sided affair as Parrott Academy held the Lady Crusaders offense in check. It wasn’t exactly a dominating performance from the Lady Patriots, but the final score still indicated otherwise at 41-15.

It was a struggle right from the get-go for Harrells as the Lady Crusaders were held to just two first quarter points and three in the second to give them five total points for the first half.

Parrott Academy didn’t exactly do much better. The Lady Patriots scored eight points in the first quarter for an 8-2 lead and then added 12 in the second to take a 20-5 halftime lead.

The third quarter was a little a more productive for both teams but it was still a period that was controlled by Parrott Academy. Outscoring Harrells 12-7, the Lady Patriots increased their lead to a 20-point advantage at 32-12.

The fourth quarter transpired similar to the first two quarters as Parrott went on for the win at 41-15.

Stats and scoring were not readily available.

With the loss, Harrells now stands at 1-2 overall and will be back in action on Tuesday against Freedom Christian Academy.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Harrells-Logo.jpg

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

