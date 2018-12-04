Clinton teams sweep Smithfield-Selma

The Clinton basketball teams concluded a three-game road trip to start the season on Friday night as they travelled to take on the Spartans of Smithfield-Selma High School.

Boys

The Dark Horses got back into the win column on Friday night when they bested Smithfield-Selma in Clinton’s third-straight road game. It was quite the nail biter as the Dark Horses eked out the 59-54 victory.

Clinton won the first quarter as they took a 10-8 lead after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter, though, saw the advantage swing to the Spartans side as a little more offensive output by both teams saw Smithfield-Selma outscore Clinton for the 23-22 halftime lead.

The third quarter once again saw the Spartans outscore the Dark Horses by a single point as the game remained close at 40-38.

With the decision going down to the wire, this battle remained all game long but in the end it was Clinton that gained the upper hand and went on for the 59-54 victory.

Leading scorers for Clinton were Jalen Owens and Cameron Lawson who each we’re in double figures. Lawson has 15 points, to go along with six rebounds, while Owens bad 12 points and three assists.

With the win, the Dark Horses improve to 2-1 overall and were right back in action on Monday night hosting North Brunswick for their first home game of the season.

Girls

The Lady Dark Horses improved their season record on Friday night with an impressive 62-40 win over Smithfield-Selma.

Unlike their male counterparts, the Clinton girls actually trailed 15-11 after one quarter of play. That quickly changed, though, in the second period.

In that period, the Lady Dark Horses went on a tear and held the Lady Spartans to just two points. In doing so, Clinton scored 23 of their own to take a 34-17 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was fairly even throughout, though the Lady Horses did eventually outscore the hosts to increase their lead. Headed into the final quarter of play, the game was well in hand with Clinton leading 48-26.

They’d go on for the win with a final score of 62-40.

Offensively, Clinton had three players reach double figures in scoring. Ashlyn Williams has 18 points, Jaida Faison added 13, and Isa Banks contributed 11.

Williams also added 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

With the win, Clinton improves to 2-1 on the young season and was back in action on Monday hosting North Brunswick.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Clinton-Logo-1.jpg

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]