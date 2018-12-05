Lady Horses win again

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams drives to the hoop. - Lady Horses’ Dekyla Moore makes the pass to Jaida Fashion. -

The basketball season is well under way before the Dark Horses found themselves making their home court debut on Monday night. The ladies were up first, taking on North Brunswick and they didn’t disappoint, winning the contest with the final score of 58-46.

It was a cleaner second half from the Lady Horses that eventually decided the game. Only up two coming out of the break, excessive fouls and good free throw shooting kept the Scorpions close. But, an all around improved half gave the home team the edge.

“This was another hard game against a tough 3A school. It was a battle and I’m pleased with outcome,” head coach Chris Owens said. “We played good defense but our offense still isn’t there yet.”

“I do think we shared the ball well and our roll players played well also. We still got some things to work on but our teamwork is where it needs to be to get us to where I’d like,” Owens added.

They played relatively good defense all night, minus the early fouls. Once they cut down on those it was only a matter of time before their offense put together some rallies.

Leading that charge was sophomore Isa Banks, who played her best night of basketball since dawning the Horses jersey. She scored than half of Clinton’s overall points ending the night with 30.

“Banks played absolutely outstanding tonight, I’d say this was probably her best game of basketball ever,” Owens said.

The first half was a slower paced game with a buzzer beater by Nakeviah Evans at the break giving Clinton the small lead, 25-23. It was mostly a defensive showdown by both sides with way too many of fouls and turnovers.

Again, however, it was North Brunswick’s success at the line that made it even that close. The Horses lead the entire half, up by double digits at one point but the free throw shooting by the Lady Horses kept them in it.

With no more hiccups and Banks basically being unstoppable all night, Clinton steadily pushed the lead ahead. Doing it every way possible — attacking the basket, getting to the line, forcing the Scorpions to settle for bad shots — it all went their way in the second half which gave them their third win of the season.

Ashlyn Williams and Jaida Faison helped carries the offense load along with Banks. Williams finished with 12 points and Faison had seven.

“I just want to say again that I am very pleased with the win. We fought hard and now it’s time to get rested up for the rest of our long week,” Owens said. “But we want those hard games because it only helps us get better.”

Game one of a three-game week of play concluded with the Horses taking home a victory to improve to 3-1. They’ll try to repeat their performance on Thursday when they travel down to a familiar rival, the Lakewood Leopards.

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams drives to the hoop. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_1939.jpg Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams drives to the hoop. Lady Horses’ Dekyla Moore makes the pass to Jaida Fashion. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_1940.jpg Lady Horses’ Dekyla Moore makes the pass to Jaida Fashion.

Banks, solid second half propel Clinton to victory

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]