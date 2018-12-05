Clinton wins home debut

Clinton senior Jalen Owens scans the court as he calls a play. - Shykeem Monk squares off near his own bench. -

The Dark Horses men’s basketball team made a double debut during their game following the ladies on Monday, making a first time appearance at home along with it being the first home game under new head coach Ron Davis. Clinton sparked in the second half and made it a blowout over the Scorpions, 79-58.

Starting the second half with a 35-25 lead, they struggled offensively in the first half despite being up by 10. Defensively though they held strong allowing only 10 and 12 points in the second and fourth quarters.

The third quarter was the most high quality offense played by either side as both teams scored more there than in any other period. 23 points went to the home team and 21 went to the visiting Scorpions. Luckily, the surge in offensive productivity only continued for Clinton with them outscoring North Brunswick 21-12 in the final frame.

With solid defensive play throughout the night and steadily working offense over the course of the game, the Horses found their third win of season as well.

“I thought we showed a lot of patience and I can tell that the guys are starting to buy in to the process,” Davis said. “We did a good job tonight and the pieces are coming together, it’s all about perfecting the process while enjoying it.”

It was easy to watch the process slowly work as they got better with each passing quarter. Which was impressive in itself considering the youth and inexperience of their team this year. After losing nine of their players from last season this is basically a new team with a handful of returners. None of which were starters on last years team.

A sluggish start and turnovers are something Davis said time will fix and his time previously time spent with the team won’t hurt either.

“We lost nine from last year and with it went over 90 percent of our scoring. So we’re a fairly fresh team and it shows with us having too many turnovers tonight,” Davis said.

“However, the good thing about being part of this team is that we are all familiar with each other from our time at the middle school,” he continued. “This has made my transition into the new head coach easier and will help us improve on our flaws with time because they know what to expect of me.”

Aside from a slow start and frequent turnovers it was a decent night of basketball that was led by Cameron Lawson with 23 points. Desmond Rayner and Carson Ellis followed behind with 12 and nine, respectively.

“Our seniors did a good job leading this team and our juniors really stepped up as well. We are slowly getting better and our crowd tonight was great. In the end it’s all about them and our kids just enjoying the game of basketball,” Davis concluded.

With this win, the Horses improve to 3-1. With two more games to face this week, they’ll travel on Thursday to meet the Leopards of Lakewood.

