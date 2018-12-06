Raiders come up short

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jamar Autry looks to drive the goal as a Princeton defender looks to lock down. -

The Midway Raiders were looking to avenge a big loss last week at the hands of the Princeton Bulldogs, but it just wasn’t meant to be. After an impressive and much different looking start compared to their last meeting, Midway, crippled by suspect officiating, couldn’t maintain the passion they displayed early on and suffered another defeat by Princeton, 85-81.

The first quarter of play began eerily reminiscent of last week’s blowout in Spivey’s Corner. The Bulldogs connected on a three-ball early to go ahead 3-0. Jaden Covington answered with a layup to make it 3-2 then the teams traded buckets to make it 5-4. Jamar Autry connected on a 3-ball, putting Midway ahead 7-5 and setting off an impressive spurt.

Autry, Covington, and Hykeem Raines were an impressive trio for Midway early that helped the Raiders to build a double digit lead throughout the first quarter. After a close battle at a rapid pace midway through the first quarter, Midway gained some space and took a 24-14 lead. After a basket by Princeton, the Raiders held a 24-16 lead after the first quarter.

The game began to change in the second quarter, however, as a game played at the same physical caliber by both teams yielded a foul-count disparity that saw the Raiders at a disadvantage. Midway never reached the bonus while the Bulldogs made frequent trips to the charity stripe that aided in Princeton chipping away at the lead. Midway led throughout the quarter but the Bulldogs gradually drew closer.

With 1:51 left in the half, Princeton reclaimed the lead at 36-35. Autry connected on a layup to give the Raiders back the lead at 37-36 but the Bulldogs mounted an 8-0 run to close out the half. Three of those points came on a 3-point circus-shot that didn’t appear to be gotten off in time. The ref closest to the play, however, ruled it good as Midway now trailed 44-37 at the half.

The officiating shenanigans continued at halftime when Midway was assessed a technical foul during warmups for a player dunking the ball. Prior to the second half starting, the Bulldogs sunk the free throws and were now up 46-37 to kickoff the second half.

Again, the Midway faithful weren’t satisfied with the calls on the court as the Princeton lead swelled to nearly 20 points and the Raiders looked completely deflated. At the end of the third quarter, Princeton seemed to be in firm control as the lead stood at 68-47.

The unthinkable happened in the fourth quarter, though, when the Raiders certainly caught fire and began to march back. The Bulldogs at one point completely changed their lineup and the Raiders took advantage and stormed back to under double digits late in the game.

With a renewed sense of urgency, back came the Bulldog starters. That mattered not to the Raiders, though, as they continued to reel the Bulldogs back in. Time, though, was not on Midway’s side. Continuing to fight, Midway fell just short as time ran out, as Princeton claimed the win, 85-81.

Autry led the Raiders with 30 points, Bryson Core had 14, Raines scored 11 and Carsse Lucas had nine.

With the loss, Midway is now 3-3 overall and will be back in action on Thursday hosting South Johnston.

