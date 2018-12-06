Midway survives at Princeton

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s J.J. Sankey goes up for a layup following one of her steals during Tuesday night’s game at Princeton. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench absorbs contact and goes up for a layup attempt during Tuesday night’s game at Princeton. -

The Midway girls basketball team was back on the hardwood on Tuesday night when they traveled to take on the Princeton Bulldogs. The two teams previously squared off last week at Midway where in that game the Lady Raiders came out victorious. This time, around, it was Midway again taking the win, 49-45.

As the final score indicates, the win clearly didn’t come easy.

The first quarter of the game saw a slow start for both teams. Princeton took an early 2-0 lead on the game’s only basket for the first several minutes. Midway was able to tie it back up at 2-2 with 5:00 to go but it took a pair of free throws to do so. The Lady Raiders finally recorded a basket on a J.J. Sankey steal and layup, which would be a common recurrence throughout the first half, to lead 4-2.

The Lady Bulldogs tied the game right back up on a basket but Sankey connected on a three pointer to put Midway back ahead 7-4. This three-ball helped spark a 7-0 run that saw Midway emerge with an 11-4 lead.

Princeton sunk a three pointer of their own to snap the streak and bring the contest back within 11-7. From there, the Lady Raiders closed the quarter out on a 6-3 run to lead 17-10 after one quarter.

To start the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs quickly connected on another three point attempt to tighten the game up again at 17-13. Midway, though, mounted another small spurt at 9-2 to eclipse a double digit lead at 26-15, but the Lady Raiders stalled there. The Lady Bulldogs slowly chipped away and got back to within 27-21 at halftime.

Out of the break, Princeton got first possession but Alyssa Wrench grabbed a steal for the Lady Raiders and went the distance for a quick layup to make it 29-21.

Princeton, though, capitalizing off of an early foul advantage and clear free throw advantage, continued chipping away. After a pair of free throws, the Lady Bulldogs were back to within 29-27. A Sankey steal and layup, however, made it 31-27.

Later, with neither team finding much production, Princeton finally connected on a basket to make it 31-29. The Lady Bulldogs completed the comeback and took the lead as time wound down in the third quarter to claim the 33-31 lead headed the final quarter of play.

Held to just four points in the third quarter and now trailing after surrendering a double-digit lead, how would Midway respond?

To start the fourth quarter, they responded with the help of Wrench who came up with a pair of steals and a basket to tie it back up.

But a Princeton three-ball affirmed that the Lady Bulldogs weren’t backing down. With 6:47 left on the clock, the foul count continued to sway in Princeton’s advantage and yielded Alexis Jackson fouling out for Midway.

Wrench, though, was still fighting for her team. The senior sank a jumper to get the Lady Raiders back to within 36-35. Then, going one for two at the line, tied it back up at 36-36 with 6:05 left.

After a Princeton timeout, Kris McKoy came away with a big steal and went the distance for a layup. McKoy was fouled on the play but was unable to convert the free throw, leaving the score at 38-36. McKoy, though, came up big again with a key rebound after a missed Bulldogs shot. Going the distance again and making the layup, the Lady Raiders were back out in front 40-36.

Princeton kept fighting as they scored a bucket to make it 40-38 but McKoy added to her scoring tally when she made a jump shot and was fouled for a three-point play to make it 43-38.

Midway continued forcing the issue as Wrench came up with another steal. Her layup was no good but Sankey was there to clean it up and score on the put back to make it 45-38.

With time winding down, free throws that had been falling for the Lady Bulldogs were suddenly bricking off. Princeton left some points at the charity stripe and were trailing 45-39 with 2:21 left.

The Lady Bulldogs weren’t going away, though. Still gaining the upper hand on foul calls and free throw attempts, Princeton pulled back to within 45-41 with 1:11 left.

Sankey converted one of two free throws to make it 46-41, but Princeton scored back-to-back baskets, one off a steal, to make it 46-45. With 36.6 left on the clock, the Raiders signaled for timeout to set something up to gear up for pressure the Raiders knew would be coming.

Following the timeout, controversy ensued.

The Lady Bulldogs came up with the steal but pom-poms from the Bulldogs mascot entered the court, stopping play. Possession was given back to Midway and Sankey was fouled on a drive. The senior made one of two free throws to make it 47-45 with 25 seconds left.

With Princeton going up for the game-tying shot, Wrench landed a huge block that sailed out of bounds. Then, steal with possession and 20.6 on the clock, the Lady Bulldogs called their final timeout to set up a play.

Out of the timeout, Princeton launched the go-ahead three-point shot but it rimmed out. Princeton was still awarded an opportunity to try again as the ball deflected out of bounds off Midway but it wasn’t meant to be. The Lady Raiders came up with a steal on the in-bound play and went the distance for an easy layup as time expired to give Midway the 49-45 win.

“We survived,” said Midway head coach Allen McLamb after the game. “We were terrible in the third quarter but give credit to Princeton. They shot the ball well and really turned the pressure up on us.”

“We played good defense down the stretch and this is a win that I think can get us headed in the right direction,” McLamb concluded.

Leading Midway was Sankey with 23 points and seven steals, and five assists. Wrench had another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and McKoy had eight points.

With the win, Midway is now 6-0 overall and will be back in action on Thursday when they host South Johnston.

