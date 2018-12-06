Hobbton’s Jackson McLamb signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Barton College in Wilson Friday afternoon. Jackson, a standout pitcher and infielder for the Wildcats, has been playing baseball since Little League. With McLamb is his mom Amanda, dad Scott, sister Makayla and travel ball coach Douglas Bennett.

