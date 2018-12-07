Lady Raiders cling to victory

In a previous game, Midway’s Morgan Williams puts up a shot. -

The Midway Middle School Lady Raiders squared off against Union Middle on Monday afternoon in a game that turned out to be quite the nail biter. In a game that close throughout, Midway eked out a close 31-30 victory.

The first quarter of play was a low scoring affair that saw Midway edge out to a 6-4 lead. Midway’s Kasey Calcutt scored all six points for the Raiders in the first quarter but was removed from play for the remainder of the first half after suffering a hard fall.

Midway was still able to notch eight points in the second quarter, as were the Lady Spartans, as the game stood at 14-12 at halftime.

In the second half, Calcutt was able to return to play and assisted her Lady Raiders in continuing the fight.

The game continued to stay tight but Midway gained a little separation at the end of the third with a 23-18 lead.

Finally, in the second quarter of play, Union gained the upper hand on Midway as the Lady Spartans strung together their most productive offensive effort in out scoring the Lady Raiders 12-8. At the end, though, it wasn’t enough to surpass Midway who hung on for the 31-30 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Selena Joseph was specific in things she’d like to see her team improve on.

“We need to work defensively moving our feet guarding one-on-one,” she said. “We had a tough time guarding No. 23 from the Union team. She is quick and shoots pretty well from the outside and we left her open.”

Still though, Joseph credits free throw shooting for her teams win.

“I was pleased with our free throw shooting. We were at 50% and even though I would like to see it at 60%, it won us the game,” she concluded.

Leading Midway was Calcutt with 14 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Jaycie Byrd contributed nine points, three steals, and two assists. Mallory Baggett lead the team in steals with six and Blair Baggett led the Lady Raiders in rebounds with six.

For Union, No. 23 Aryona S. had 21 points and No. 51 Cherokee W. had seven points.

For Midway, they were back in action on Thursday at Roseboro-Salemburg. A full rundown from that game will be in Saturday’s edition.

Union is back in action on Monday, hosting Roseboro-Salemburg.

In a previous game, Midway’s Morgan Williams puts up a shot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_MMS-Morgan-Williams.jpg In a previous game, Midway’s Morgan Williams puts up a shot.

