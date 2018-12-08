Lady Raiders eke out nail-biter

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent The Lady Leopards ball handler brings the ball up court during Thursday afternoon’s contest. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Krista McLean battles for possession against a member of the Lady Leopards. -

The Midway Middle and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School girls basketball teams squared off on the hardwood in Roseboro on Thursday. This game turned out to be quite duel between the two teams before the Lady Raiders squeezed out a nail-biting 26-24 victory to improve their record.

In the first quarter, the Lady Raiders opened up a nice little lead at 7-2 but the Lady Leopards responded in convincing fashion in the second quarter.

Roseboro-Salemburg outscored Midway 13-4 to take a 15-11 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Lady Leopards were feeling pretty confident in themselves and stretched outscored the Lady Raiders again in the third quarter to take a 21-15 lead headed to the fourth quarter.

Midway, though, just as RSMS did to them in the second quarter, put up an impressive number in the fourth quarter to rally past the Lady Leopards for the 26-24 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Selena Joseph praised her team.

“I felt like my girls played better defense in the second half,” Joseph asserted.

“We jumped out pretty good in the first quarter but fell into a slump in the second quarter,” Joseph said, alluding to the Lady Leopards high-output offensive performance.

“The game was intense the whole time with both teams giving it their all. Overall, our free throw shooting wasn’t great at six for 15 but it was 5 for 9 in the 4th quarter which was big at getting us the lead at crunch time.”

Leaders for Midway were McKenzie Williams with five points and three rebounds. Jaycie Byrd had five points, Krista McLean contributed four points, eight rebounds, four steals, and a block. Blair Baggett added four points and four rebounds along with two assists.

For Roseboro-Salemburg, their leading scorer was G. King with eight points. H. Williams and A. Johnson had each had six points and K. Walker had two points.

Midway will be back in action twice next week, first at home against Hobbton Middle on Monday and then on the road at Sampson Middle on Thursday.

For Roseboro-Salemburg, the Leopards play just once next week. That game will be at Union Middle on Monday.

MMS rallies past RSMS for 26-24 victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

