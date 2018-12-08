Clinton pulls away from Lakewood

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams gets bumped by the Lady Leopards defender on Thursday night. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Kiayre Bailey drives the basket during Thursday’s game. -

The Clinton and Lakewood girls basketball squads met up for the first time this season on Thursday night. Entering the contest, Lakewood was coming off of its first win of the season while Clinton stood at 3-1 entering the contest. In a tight game, the Lady Dark Horses were able to pull away from the Lady Leopards to snag the victory, 46-35.

With their confidence running high, Lakewood stuck with Clinton, battling back from an early 5-0 deficit to take a 13-11 lead off of a Kiarye Bailey three pointer in the final minute of quarter numnber one.

The Lady Dark Horses quickly reclaimed the lead in the second quarter and further expounded that lead by dominating the boards. Turning a two point deficit to begin the second quarter into a seven point halftime lead would prove insurmountable for Lakewood.

The third quarter, which Clinton head coach Chris Owens remarked was the turning point in the game, saw Clinton take its largest lead of the game at 28-18 with just over six minutes to go until the final frame. Lakewood would score ten more points in the quarter but Clinton still led 35-28.

While the Lady Leopards managed to cut the deficit to four, Lakewood couldn’t overcome the hole they’d fell into as Clinton closed out the game, securing the 46-35 victory on the road.

“Overall, I think we stuck with them. While falling short, we improved and executed on our game plan coming in,” said Vonnie McNeil, head coach for the Lady Leopards, following her team’s loss.

Owens praised the third quarter performance of his team saying, “Yes, our decisions in the third quarter was the turning point of the game, allowing us to keep our lead and get the win.”

Leading scorer for the Lady Dark Horses was Ashlyn Williams, recording 26 of her teams 45 points. Dekyla Moore contributed seven points in the win.

For Lakewood, Kiarye Bailey scored 15 during the loss.

Next up for Clinton was a home game against Fike on Friday.

Lakewood was also at home on Friday, hosting the Lady Tigers of James Kenan High, whom they defeated on Tuesday.

A full rundown from each game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

Lady Horses defeat Lady Leopards, 46-35

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

