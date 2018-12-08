Midway Middle tops RS

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s No. 23 goes up for a layup during Thursday’s battle at RSMS. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Roseboro-Salemburg’s No. 2 works against a Midway defender during Thursday’s game. -

Midway Middle and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle took to the hardwood in Roseboro on Thursday in a cross-county rivalry game. For Midway, it was another impressive win as the Raiders took the win, 43-33.

Although the final score reflected the game appeared to be close, that was actually not the case.

The Raiders raced out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter before ratcheting up their defense in the second.

In that second quarter, Midway held the Leopards to just one point while also matching their offensive success in the first quarter. Notching 13 points in the second quarter, Midway led 31-10 in the halftime break.

Midway’s scoring pace slowed in the second half while Roseboro-Salemburg’s offensive output increased. The Leopards held the Raiders to just eight second half points but the Roseboro-Salemburg offensive couldn’t quite match the scoring Midway had done in the first half.

It was 42-18 after the third quarter of play but with Roseboro-Salemburg outscoring Midway 15-1 in the final quarter, the Leopards drew to falling by a slimmer margin at 43-33.

Despite some scoring woes in the fourth quarter, Midway head coach Josh Bullard expressed his satisfaction with his team.

“We played our best defense this year. It was a good team win,” Bullard commented.

Leading scorers for Midway was Trey Gregory with 12 points and Israel Firstov-Cook with eight.

Midway will be back in action twice next week, first at home against Hobbton Middle on Monday and then on the road at Sampson Middle on Thursday.

For Roseboro-Salemburg, the Leopards play just once next week. That game will be at Union Middle on Monday.

Midway’s No. 23 goes up for a layup during Thursday’s battle at RSMS. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_9030.jpg Midway’s No. 23 goes up for a layup during Thursday’s battle at RSMS. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Roseboro-Salemburg’s No. 2 works against a Midway defender during Thursday’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_9037.jpg Roseboro-Salemburg’s No. 2 works against a Midway defender during Thursday’s game. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Raiders take down Leopards, 43-33

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

