Trojans pummel Raiders

After suffering a tough loss at Princeton on Tuesday, the Midway Raiders returned to the hardwood on Thursday night in a grudge match against the South Johnston Trojans. Unfortunately for Midway, this game wasn’t even close as the Raiders surrendered back-to-back losses for the first time this season in falling 69-34.

After watching Midway put up 81 points on Tuesday it was unbelievable to see the struggles the Raiders had offensively early on in the contest. The Trojans came out with passion, hustling for on every play and challenging Midway in every facet of the game. South took a quick 12-0 lead and never looked back.

Midway slowly began to pick up some pace offensively during the final stretches of the first quarter but they still trailed 19-8 after one.

The Trojans stretched their lead to 24-9, seemingly headed for an early blowout, but Midway found a quick spurt and pulled back to within 24-16.

The problem, though, was the Raiders had entirely too many empty possessions in the form of turnovers or missed shots. On several occasions, passes were errant, loose balls were lost out of bounds, or the Trojans were coming up with steals to suppress any Midway rallies. By halftime, the Trojans had upped their lead back to 33-19.

The second half was much of the same as the game continued to slip away for Midway.

The visiting Trojans outscored the Raiders 35-15 in the second half as South proved to be too much for Midway. When all was said and done, the final tally stood at 69-34 as South Johnston completed the season sweep over Midway and handed the Raiders their second straight loss.

Leading the way for Midway was Jamar Autry with 18 points, despite fouling out. Hykeem Raines had six points, Zack Fann had four, and Jaden Covington and Tony Pena had three.

With the loss, the Raiders drop to 3-4 overall and was right back in action on Friday night against Triton. A full rundown of that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

