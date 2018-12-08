Lady Raiders stay perfect

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench, who recorded her third straight double-double, goes up for a layup against the Lady Trojans defender. -

The Midway and South Johnston girls basketball squads met up on the hardwood on Thursday night in a rematch from earlier in the season. In the first meeting, the Lady Raiders claimed the victory at South Johnston and would replicate that outcome in Thursday’s meeting, winning 64-32.

The outcome of the game wasn’t indicative of the close and physical play that the first half yielded.

Midway opened a quick 5-0 lead behind a J.J. Sankey layup and Kris McKoy three pointer before South Johnston made it 5-2 and the scoring halted.

The teams traded empty possessions and turnovers as play became sloppy and physical. The Lady Raiders finally opened some space between themselves and the Lady Trojans when free throws by Sankey and a layup by McKoy made it 9-2.

McKoy added another layup after a South Johnston basket to make it 11-4 then the teams traded a free throw apiece to bring the total to 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter of play saw things get a touch chippy.

Fouls were in abundance with a total of 27 for the first half but plenty more could have been called. With the teams battling, the Lady Trojans drew to within 14-12.

McKoy stopped the little run by South Johnston, concerting on a layup to make it 16-12.

Adding fuel to the fire of the emotions was Sankey being called for a touchy foul, much to the seniors disgust. As a result, that same referee saw something else he must not have liked as Sankey was hit with a technical foul.

One foul shot was made but with possession still with the Lady Trojans, South converted a three ball to pull back to within 18-17.

From there, things went south for the Lady Trojans as Midway mounted a 10-1 run to close the half for a 28-18 halftime lead.

All season long, Lady Raiders head coach Allen McLamb has expressed his desire for his team to win the third quarter. They certainly did that on Thursday as Midway locked down defensively, holding South to just six points, while also clicking more offensively in putting up 16-third quarter points to push the lead to 44-24.

The final quarter of play was even more impressive for the Lady Raiders who pushed their lead to more than thirty points in putting out a 20-point fourth quarter while once again holding the Lady Trojans to single digits in the final quarter.

When the gun smoke settled, Midway came away with an impressive 64-32 victory to remain undefeated.

After the game, McLamb expressed his satisfaction in the win but alluded to free throws hurting his team.

“We finished 55 percent tonight from the free throw line but we left a lot on the line, especially in the first half,” he said.

“But, we won every quarter which is what we try to do. Everyone was able to play good quality minutes and overall we’re pleased. Just want to continue playing good hard defense but overall everyone played well.”

Leading Midway statistically was Alyssa Wrench with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Leading scorers were McKoy and Sankey had 15 points each. Sydney Williams contributed seven and Allison Belflowers had five.

With the win, Midway improves to 7-0 and was right back in action on Friday against Triton. Full coverage from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

Midway doubles-up South Johnston, 64-32

