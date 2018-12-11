Lady Horses fend off Fike

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Ashlyn Williams driving to the hoop. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Isa Banks scans the court and operates the floor -

The Lady Horses continued their winning ways on the basketball court Friday night at home. Facing Wilson Fike in a rematch from earlier in the season, Clinton claimed some sweet revenge after losing to the Lady Demons in their first outing earlier in the season, the final 52-47.

When it come to close games, this was about as close as one could get. While the game was decided by only five points, the leads never spanned further apart than six. Both teams increased the offensive intensity in the second half, but the Lady Horses always managed to maintain their lead. The Lady Demons tied the game and stole the lead a few times but it was Clinton that sealed the deal.

Deadlocked in another tough match, Clinton head coach Chris Owens says their teamwork paved the way to the win.

“What can I say other than this was another tough hard fight. I thought we showed amazing teamwork again and it was an all out effort that got us a win,” Owens said.

It had to be nothing less than strong teamwork that could’ve got this victory. It seemed like no matter what the Horses tried Fike would match them step for step. Clinton managed to snag one of the largest lead moments at halftime being up 28-22. However, they could never let up as Fike stole the lead in the third early on and forced Clinton to stay sharp all night. It went at this pace the entire time but the black and gold played better basketball on this particular night.

It’s opponents like this that Owens says his team strives for and that better execution helped them win the rematch.

“Aside from our teamwork I’d say we executed really well which helped us out a lot this time. That’s something we struggled with and didn’t do as well down there,” Owens said.

“But like I said earlier this week these are the types of games we need to play in,” he added. “Good, intense matchups like this really help us figure where we need to improve and that’s what we want. All-in-all I’m happy with our results and I’m glad we got this win.”

A testament to how good an opponent Fike turned out to be was in their ability to contain the young Horses standout Isa Banks. Coming off a monster night of 30 points earlier in the week against North Brunswick Banks was only allowed eight in this contest. On top of that she was shutout in the first three quarters, finding all her points in the fourth quarter alone. While this is all fact, her scoring couldn’t have come in a more key moment which helped elevate Clinton over the hump to win the game.

Fortunately for the home team, senior captain Ashlyn Williams was smoking throughout the night. She found the net in every quarter multiple times and lead the team in scoring with 25 points. Add in the eight from Banks and five from Dekyla Moore and those were the offensive leading scorers.

With this win, the Lady Dark Horses push ahead to 5-1 on the season and are set for another three game week of play this week. They play the first of those games on Tuesday at home against Smithfield-Selma.

Clinton avenges previous loss, 52-47

