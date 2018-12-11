James Kenan sweeps Lakewood

Lakewood’s J.J. Johnson goes up for a layup attempt during Friday night’s contest. - Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker looks for an open man while under heavy pressure by the James Kenan defender. -

On Friday night, James Kenan walked into Lakewood High School’s gym and sent a message. Playing for the second time in the week after a game between these two on Tuesday, James Kenan left Lakewood with a 81-26 drubbing. Much of the same would be in store on Friday, when the Tigers routed the Leopards 75-38 in Roseboro.

James Kenan right from the tip took control of the pace of the game. Lakewood couldn’t muster up much on offense, being shut out in the opening frame and trailing the Tigers 15-0 after the first quarter of play. The Leopards scoring drought finally came to an end courtesy of Mitchell’s three ball in the first minute of the second quarter.

Another Lakewood scoring freeze then prompted head coach Brandon Powell to signal for timeout, with his team down 22-3 with three minutes left until halftime. Coming out of the timeout, the Leopards found some offensive success but James Kenan still went on a 14-7 run to end the half and carry a 36-10 lead over Lakewood into the break.

Nothing would get better for the Leopards, who went empty on too many possessions throughout the game. With the Lakewood struggling, The Tigers benefited from numerous easy baskets to grow their lead. That fact would show on the scoreboard as James Kenan scored 22 points in the quarter, en route to a 58-23 lead over Lakewood.

Things would get marginally better for Lakewood on offense in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late. Reaching 38 points for the game, a 12 point improvement from Tuesday, would be a silver lining for the Leopards as James Kenan locked the game down with the 75-38 win over Lakewood.

Christian Logan led all Lakewood scorers with 15 points.

With the loss, Lakewood remains winless on the season, sitting at 0-5. They will continue to search for their first win Tuesday when the Leopards host North Johnston High School. The Panthers are also winless for the year so one team will earn their first win in this contest.

In the girls game, the Lady Leopards took a surprising loss after having defeated the Lady Tigers earlier in the week. After defeating James Kenan 49-32 in Kenanvsille on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers repaid that favor on Friday night in defeating the Lady Leopards 52-31.

Lakewood’s stats were not available after the game.

With the loss, the Lady Leopards are 1-4 overall and will also host North Johnston on Tuesday.

Leopards teams take big losses to visiting Tigers

