Mintz tops Temple, 64-43

The Mintz Christian Academy’s boys basketball team secured their third victory of the season on Friday night when they hosted Temple Christian Academy. Temple was coming into the game looking for their first conference win, but the Tigers fell short as the Lions turned them away, 64-43.

Mintz got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-3 lead before the Tigers called a timeout to regroup. Temple was able to settle down but still faced a 21-10 deficit to end the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, the Lions would see their lead be chipped away at ever so slightly. Temple got the margin to within single digits and eventually head back to the locker room with Mintz still leading 31-23 at halftime.

While it seemed like the Tigers had some momentum, the Lions came out of the break hungry for a bigger lead.

Mintz was aided by success from the three point line, and turnovers, which culminated with a 48-30 advantage going into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Temple continued to have no answer to the Lions second half offensive explosion. Mintz won the final quarter by four, securing their 21 point victory over Temple.

Daniel Matthews, a sophomore, led all scorers with 20 points. Jeremiah Faircloth and Ryan Barber weren’t too far behind scoring 15 and 10 points respectively. Scoring all nine of his points from behind the arc was Matthew Davis who also turned in a strong game.

Head coach Dan Heinz was pleased with his team after their victory.

“We were able to trap and run, that is our style and it opened things up for us,” Heinz said.

“Daniel had a strong game, while Jeremiah and Ryan dominated the boards. Connor Bullard played incredibly strong, considering he had just scored 26 points in the middle school boys game,” Heinz concluded.

Accounting for the win, the Lions improved to 3-1 overall which is their best start to a basketball season in years. Next up, Mintz will travel to Columbus Christian Academy for their next game of the season. Columbus is winless on the season and Mintz hopes to keep them that way Thursday at 6 p.m.

