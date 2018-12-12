Midway girls earn win; Raider boys fall

The Midway basketball teams hit the road for Triton High School on Friday night, squaring off against the Hawks on the hardwood for the first time this season.

In the girls matchup, the Lady Raiders survived another scare and snagged a 49-46 win to remain undefeated while in the boys game, the Raiders continued their losing skid as they suffered another big loss, 72-42, to drop their third straight.

GIRLS

Midway appeared to be poised to gradually pull away after one quarter of play when they opened up a 20-10 advantage, but Triton figured things out in the second half and stayed in contention. The Lady Hawks outscored Midway 11-10 in the the second quarter to trail by single digits at the great, 30-21.

In quarter number the three, the teams remained fairly even as both Midway and Triton tallied 11 points to leave the margin unchanged. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders led 41-32.

Things began to get interesting in the fourth quarter, though, as the Lady Hawks began to chip away. The game tightened up and Triton was back within striking distance late in the game but Midway held on and secured the win at 49-46.

Alyssa Wrench and J.J. Sankey led Midway in the scoring column with 17 and 14 respectively. Riley Williams was the next high scorer for the Lady Raiders with six points.

It was another double-double for Wrench who also secured a team high 11 rebounds while Alexis Jackson contributed seven.

Kris McKoy led the team in steals with four.

With the win, Midway is now 8-0 overall.

BOYS

The Raiders certainly began their contest with the Hawks appearing to be in it for the long haul. The score was deadlocked at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Triton capitalized on two big quarters to deal defeat to Midway.

The second quarter was one of those quarters.

The Hawks outscored Midway 22-6 in the second quarter to take a 33-17 lead at the half.

Midway continued to fight and managed to gain minimal ground in the third quarter, getting back to within 42-29, but the fourth quarter by far proved to be the deadliest for the Raiders. Triton unleashed an offensive assault on Midway to outscore the Raiders 30-13 to pick up the 72-42 victory.

Stats for Midway were not immediately available.

With the loss, the Raiders drop to 3-5 overall.

Both Midway teams are slated for three games this week, beginning on Tuesday when they host Triton.

On Wednesday, the Midway teams hit the road for Hobbton for a grudge match with the Wildcats before returning home to kick off East Central Conference action against Spring Creek on Friday.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Midway-Logo.jpg

Lady Raiders undefeated at 8-0; Midway boys drop third straight

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]